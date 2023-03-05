3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge defensive decision looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge defensive decision looms

By Alan Temple
March 5 2023, 11.45am Updated: March 5 2023, 12.03pm
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS

Dundee United slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen in Jim Goodwin’s first match in charge of the Tangerines.

The hosts produced a vastly improved showing under the lights at Tannadice but were ultimately undone by all-too familiar defensive frailties.

Duk, Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins found the net for the Dons, rendering Jamie McGrath’s penalty futile.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Direct and attacking: Jim Goodwin demands were clear

United created 24 attempts on goal. Ten of those came in the opening 25 minutes.

The Tangerines’ 19 shots against St Johnstone on January 2 was their previous best this season.

United’s xG (expected goals) of 2.01 — albeit massaged by the default 0.76 brought by a penalty kick — compared to Aberdeen’s 0.78.

None of which matters a jot when you lose 3-1 and are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, of course.

Ian Harkes, pictured, was excellent on his return from a hamstring injury. Image: SNS

But it is unarguable that Goodwin got a response from the underperforming Tannadice players.

They snapped into tackles, showcased a renewed tempo and intensity, and actually sought to test the opposition keeper.

Ian Harkes and Craig Sibbald were particular dynamos.

United put 36 crosses into the box — Kieran Freeman and Aziz Behich clearly instructed to seek out Steven Fletcher at first opportunity — which was THREE TIMES the amount as against County the previous week.

If Fletcher had been in more clinical mood, United could have claimed at least a point.

The former Scotland striker could also do with a little more support — albeit McGrath did get close to him at times — and the benefit of surrounding him with pace and trickery was illustrated when substitute Sadat Anaku won United’s penalty.

While points are all that matters in the Tangerines’ perilous position, there were signs of progress after just two Goodwin training sessions.

Defensive woes and the Ryan Edwards question

United have conceded 12 times in their last four league matches.

It is a porousness that has characterised their campaign. The Tangerines have shipped 52 goals in the Premiership.

Ironically only Saturday’s victors, Aberdeen, can match that inglorious tally.

The most pressing challenge for Goodwin — and there are a few — is finding some defensive stability. If he sticks to a central-defensive three, then adding more pace to the trio is pivotal.

Loick Ayina, while aggressive and raw, has also illustrated pace and confidence in his two United appearances in Tangerines. He would seem a more natural fit at right-sided centre-back, with Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards battling it out for the spot in the middle.

Edwards is the man toiling at the moment.

It is unnecessarily personal and damning to suggest he is ambivalent or “chucking it” but, as the Liverpudlian stopper would probably be the first to say, his performances have not hit the levels he would expect.

He was poor against Ross County — in common with most of his teammates — and on Saturday, he played a part in all three of Aberdeen’s goals.

The former Blackpool man was ponderous in allowing Duk to steal in and score the opener.

He and Kieran Freeman allowed Leighton Clarkson to dribble past them too easily to tee up McCrorie’s second.

Edwards was then beaten in a duel in the lead up to Watkins’ effort.

Edwards was unlucky not to score in the first half, before a nightmare second. Image: SNS

Playing as one of the wide centre-halves is clearly not Edwards’ game. With a relative lack of mobility, stepping across to the flank to cover behind a marauding wing-back is miles outside his comfort zone.

All of which will give Goodwin pause for thought ahead of the visit to Livi in midweek.

Why United must take a leaf out of Aberdeen’s book

Arriving at Tannadice on Saturday night, Aberdeen had not won an away match since October 22 — a record largely overseen by Goodwin himself.

Their subsequent victory was only their third Premiership triumph on the road this term.

Sadly for United, their own travel sickness is even more potent.

The Terrors have only won ONE away league match this term — a 1-0 victory at St Johnstone to kick off 2023.

Goodwin will be desperate to get that monkey off United’s back — in a way he could not while in charge of the Dons — when they travel to Livingston on Wednesday; where they won in the Premier Sports Cup in Liam Fox’s first official match in charge.

