Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he was struck by coin

By Alan Temple
March 4 2023, 9.34pm Updated: March 5 2023, 9.55am
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has lambasted a minority of “mindless idiots” in the Aberdeen support after being struck by a coin during a fractious New Firm showdown.

Goodwin was dismissed as Dons boss just five weeks ago and found himself the subject of verbal volleys throughout Saturday’s 3-1 victory for the visitors.

However, he says a portion of the packed travelling section took matters too far by aiming missiles in his direction.

Goodwin stated that he was struck in the head by a coin, as well as being targeted by a flying pie and cup of juice.

Aberdeen brought a sold-out away section to Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I obviously wasn’t expecting a warm reception from the Aberdeen fans,” said Goodwin.

“But I was disappointed by the fact there were coins and other projectiles getting chucked down on top of us.

“It is definitely just a minority. There are always a few bad eggs who tarnish the club, because Aberdeen is a terrific club — one of the best supported clubs in the country.

“A few mindless idiots have us talking about stuff we really don’t want to be talking about.”

He added: “There was a pie, a cup of juice, and a couple of coins. One of them unfortunately landed on top of my head. It is not what you want when going to your work.”

Smoke bomb

There were also a couple of smoke bombs set off in the crowd, with one lobbed onto the pitch and landing close to Dons youngster Ryan Duncan.

Mark Birighitti clears a smoke bomb off the pitch. Image: SNS

“I understand why the supporters like the flares,” added Goodwin. “They generate a bit of atmosphere and colour.

“But one of the smoke bombs that got chucked on nearly hit Ryan Duncan in the head. I don’t know what needs to happen before that kind of thing gets caught out.

“I think we have got CCTV at pretty much all of the big clubs now so maybe we need to identify these individuals and make sure it gets dealt with before something serious happens.”

Big mistakes

Goodwin had an immediate impact on United’s performance, with far more intensity and attacking impetus shown.

However, recurring defensive lapses have been a theme in recent weeks, and the Dons’ goals — scored by Duk, Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins — were avoidable.

Aberdeen fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I saw a performance up in Dingwall (4-0 defeat last week) — and I said this to their faces — that was too passive. There wasn’t enough passion, there wasn’t enough aggression,” said Goodwin.

“I’m not going to applaud them too much for (showing) that. For any professional sportsperson, the minimum requirement is maximum effort. I got that.

Defensively, I thought we were solid for so much of the game but there are two big mistakes in the three goals we conceded. That’s not just been tonight, that’s been an issue all season and something we need to cut out.”

