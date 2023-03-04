Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards dismisses Sportscene flak from ‘Ex-Dundee manager’ Neil McCann

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has dismissed Neil McCann’s accusation that he “chucked it” against Ross County last weekend.

Edwards came in for fierce flak on Sportscene as the former Dundee manager analysed the Tangerines’ pitiful 4-0 collapse against Ross County.

Assessing Jordan White’s goal to make it 3-0, McCann slammed: “Edwards was jogging in, as a centre back.

“Jordan White just shot past him and gets on the end of it. It’s an incredible header but it gets worse every time you look at it.

“He doesn’t even make a move with intensity to get across the front post. Ryan Edwards has just chucked it.”

And while Edwards disagrees, he defended McCann’s right to a withering opinion — and conceded that ANY United player could have been on the end of a brutal debrief after a miserable afternoon in the Highlands.

“It’s their job to sit and analyse the game. If they think I chucked it, they think I chucked it. It’s their opinion,” said Edwards.

“Obviously, I didn’t. But the ex-Dundee manager (McCann) is entitled to his opinion.

“If that’s what he thinks, then speak his mind. Fine by me. That’s what he is getting paid for.

“Any of us could have got it (criticism) after that performance, but I’m the one taking it. That’s fine. It wasn’t good enough and it hasn’t been good enough.

“I don’t think any professional players should do that (“chuck it”) and, whether you start the game or come on as a substitute, it’s unacceptable. But I can’t control what he thinks.”

Edwards added: “It was hard to watch and it’s not for the first time this season that it’s been a hard watch. It was sore, there’s no hiding from it.”

The capitulation in Dingwall left United four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and ultimately cost Liam Fox his job.

He has been swiftly replaced by Jim Goodwin, who has been charged with completing the great escape — five weeks after being axed by Aberdeen.

“You speak to people and stand in front of cameras and apologise,” continued Edwards. “Fans will be sick of players coming out and saying that stuff. They want to see it on the pitch. We’re no different.

“There’s a new voice and a new face so we need to look forward.

“The way football works. If the players aren’t providing, then it’s the managers and coaches who suffer. Unfortunately, Foxy has lost his job and that’s the players’ responsibility.

“There’s nothing we can do about that now. But there are 12 games to go in terms of what we CAN control.

“But we’ve been saying it for too long. When it was 15 games left; 18 games left. Now we’re down to 12. If we don’t (start winning), then the season could pass us by.”