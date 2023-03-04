Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards dismisses Sportscene flak from ‘Ex-Dundee manager’ Neil McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards dismisses Sportscene flak from ‘Ex-Dundee manager’ Neil McCann

By Alan Temple
March 4 2023, 7.00am
Dundee United's Ryan Edwards speaks to the media ahead of the Tangerines' clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Ryan Edwards speaks to the media ahead of the Tangerines' clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has dismissed Neil McCann’s accusation that he “chucked it” against Ross County last weekend.

Edwards came in for fierce flak on Sportscene as the former Dundee manager analysed the Tangerines’ pitiful 4-0 collapse against Ross County.

Assessing Jordan White’s goal to make it 3-0, McCann slammed: “Edwards was jogging in, as a centre back.

“Jordan White just shot past him and gets on the end of it. It’s an incredible header but it gets worse every time you look at it.

“He doesn’t even make a move with intensity to get across the front post. Ryan Edwards has just chucked it.”

Former Dundee boss Neil McCann was candid in his criticism of Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS

And while Edwards disagrees, he defended McCann’s right to a withering opinion — and conceded that ANY United player could have been on the end of a brutal debrief after a miserable afternoon in the Highlands.

“It’s their job to sit and analyse the game. If they think I chucked it, they think I chucked it. It’s their opinion,” said Edwards.

“Obviously, I didn’t. But the ex-Dundee manager (McCann) is entitled to his opinion.

“If that’s what he thinks, then speak his mind. Fine by me. That’s what he is getting paid for.

“Any of us could have got it (criticism) after that performance, but I’m the one taking it. That’s fine. It wasn’t good enough and it hasn’t been good enough.

“I don’t think any professional players should do that (“chuck it”) and, whether you start the game or come on as a substitute, it’s unacceptable. But I can’t control what he thinks.”

Ryan Edwards chats to Dundee United teammate Aziz Behich at training. Image: SNS

Edwards added: “It was hard to watch and it’s not for the first time this season that it’s been a hard watch. It was sore, there’s no hiding from it.”

The capitulation in Dingwall left United four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and ultimately cost Liam Fox his job.

He has been swiftly replaced by Jim Goodwin, who has been charged with completing the great escape — five weeks after being axed by Aberdeen.

“You speak to people and stand in front of cameras and apologise,” continued Edwards. “Fans will be sick of players coming out and saying that stuff. They want to see it on the pitch. We’re no different.

“There’s a new voice and a new face so we need to look forward.

“The way football works. If the players aren’t providing, then it’s the managers and coaches who suffer. Unfortunately, Foxy has lost his job and that’s the players’ responsibility.

“There’s nothing we can do about that now. But there are 12 games to go in terms of what we CAN control.

“But we’ve been saying it for too long. When it was 15 games left; 18 games left. Now we’re down to 12. If we don’t (start winning), then the season could pass us by.”

