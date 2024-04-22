LEE WILKIE: Dundee United deserve their big moment – here’s why finishing off the season in style matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United deserve their big moment – here’s why finishing off the season in style matters

The Tangerines became champions-elect with their weekend win over Ayr.

Dundee United's Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt.
United's clean sheet king Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt as fans flood the Tannadice pitch. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

What a day for Dundee United and what a day for the fans at Tannadice.

It was wonderful to see the joy from the supporters and players as well after all but sealing the Championship title and promotion back to the Premiership.

It’s felt like a long season at times, the team took a fair bit of criticism for their form at the start of the year.

But, credit to United, they’ve come strong right when the going got tough.

Craig Napier's full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion.
Saturday’s full-time whistle sparked a pitch invasion. Image: SNS

We all know memories are short in football.

And Jim Goodwin will certainly know that.

He was getting some flak a wee while ago when his team were stuttering.

But the Tannadice gaffer will also know how useful the final two matches of the season can be for him.

Of course, they need to 100% confirm the title is theirs.

However, Dundee United finishing the season in real style with another two wins can only strengthen his position.

Hammer home

I mention short memories – Goodwin can complete his one full season in charge with 77 points.

Dundee won this division last season with 63, Kilmarnock had 67, Hibs did it with 71.
Rangers topped it with 81.

Nevertheless, a strong finish will only hammer home how good a season it has been overall for Dundee United.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin will want Dundee United to finish the season in style. Image: SNS

They started the season in brilliant form then hit a sticky patch and had to weather some criticism and then came out the other side again.

I think the main reason it’s more difficult to see how successful United have been in the Championship is Raith Rovers.

They deserve huge credit for their campaign.

Rovers have more points now than Dundee won it with last term.

They’ve pushed the Tangerines pretty much all the way and made it a proper title race.

In other seasons, United’s form would have seen them run away with it long ago. So full credit to Ian Murray and his side.

However, come next season, memories will only recall that United won it and won it well.

Mochrie magic for Dundee United

It was brilliant to see such a big crowd at Tannadice again at the weekend, too.

And fitting, I think, that an academy graduate like Chris Mochrie was the one grabbing the winner.

I’m delighted for him, first and foremost.

A delighted Chris Mochrie following his goal
A delighted Chris Mochrie following his goal. Image: SNS

A local boy who has come through the ranks, scoring the winner in front of over 10,000 fans to win the league – the stuff dreams are made of.

Those moments are why you become a footballer in the first place. And I really hope he uses it to kick on again.

He’s got the talent to push into a regular place in this United team.

It’s up to him to show that, though.

And it will be tougher going forward.

Goodwin will already be thinking of additions required for next season.

They will need strengthening.

A certain team across the road have shown what can happen if you get your recruitment right, though.

A big summer ahead.

More from Dundee United

Family of Jack Stewart share touching video from Dundee United Celebrations
Family of late Dundee boy, 6, share touching video from Dundee United promotion celebrations
Dundee united manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin opens up on debt to Dundee United: 'It would have been easy…
Chris Mochrie scores for Dundee United
VIDEO: Chris Mochrie brings Dee-daft mum to tears after firing Dundee United to Premiership
3
Dundee United trio Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans
4 Dundee United talking points: From 'rattled' to rampant as Tangerines title is assured…
7
The scenes as delighted United fans took over the Tannadice turf to toast the triumph
14 best pictures as Dundee United fans toast impending Premiership return
6
Kai Fotheringham roars in delight
Jim Goodwin gets Dundee United promotion party started as Tannadice boss sets immediate Premiership…
30
Chris Mochrie fires home against Ayr
Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Chris Mochrie effectively seals title for Tangerines
2
Craig Sibbald has been a mainstay in the Dundee United team since last season's relegation. Images: SNS.
Craig Sibbald reveals personal motivation for Dundee United's return to Premiership
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praised the backing from fans. Images: SNS.
Jim Goodwin hails 'exceptional' backing as Dundee United boss gives positive injury update on…
13
Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
Dundee United dominate as PFA Scotland Championship team of the year is revealed

Conversation