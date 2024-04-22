LEE WILKIE: Dundee United deserve their big moment – here’s why finishing off the season in style matters

What a day for Dundee United and what a day for the fans at Tannadice.

It was wonderful to see the joy from the supporters and players as well after all but sealing the Championship title and promotion back to the Premiership.

It’s felt like a long season at times, the team took a fair bit of criticism for their form at the start of the year.

But, credit to United, they’ve come strong right when the going got tough.

We all know memories are short in football.

And Jim Goodwin will certainly know that.

He was getting some flak a wee while ago when his team were stuttering.

But the Tannadice gaffer will also know how useful the final two matches of the season can be for him.

Of course, they need to 100% confirm the title is theirs.

However, Dundee United finishing the season in real style with another two wins can only strengthen his position.

Hammer home

I mention short memories – Goodwin can complete his one full season in charge with 77 points.

Dundee won this division last season with 63, Kilmarnock had 67, Hibs did it with 71.

Rangers topped it with 81.

Nevertheless, a strong finish will only hammer home how good a season it has been overall for Dundee United.

They started the season in brilliant form then hit a sticky patch and had to weather some criticism and then came out the other side again.

I think the main reason it’s more difficult to see how successful United have been in the Championship is Raith Rovers.

They deserve huge credit for their campaign.

Rovers have more points now than Dundee won it with last term.

They’ve pushed the Tangerines pretty much all the way and made it a proper title race.

In other seasons, United’s form would have seen them run away with it long ago. So full credit to Ian Murray and his side.

However, come next season, memories will only recall that United won it and won it well.

Mochrie magic for Dundee United

It was brilliant to see such a big crowd at Tannadice again at the weekend, too.

And fitting, I think, that an academy graduate like Chris Mochrie was the one grabbing the winner.

I’m delighted for him, first and foremost.

A local boy who has come through the ranks, scoring the winner in front of over 10,000 fans to win the league – the stuff dreams are made of.

Those moments are why you become a footballer in the first place. And I really hope he uses it to kick on again.

He’s got the talent to push into a regular place in this United team.

It’s up to him to show that, though.

And it will be tougher going forward.

Goodwin will already be thinking of additions required for next season.

They will need strengthening.

A certain team across the road have shown what can happen if you get your recruitment right, though.

A big summer ahead.