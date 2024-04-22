ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m proud the ZX Spectrum was built in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m proud the ZX Spectrum was built in Dundee

It may have been 42 years since the ZX Spectrum was released, but its impact on the world of technology is still being talked about.

ZX Spectrum.
By Andrew Batchelor

This week marks the ZX Spectrum’s 42nd anniversary, considered to be one of the best home computers to ever exist – and it was all built right here in Dundee.

Dundee’s Timex factory was responsible for the manufacturing of the Spectrum, which was the brainchild of Sir Clive Sinclair, a notable inventor who’s impact on technology sector is still felt to this day.

But what is so special about the ZX Spectrum is that it helped become the first building block to Dundee’s growing video game industry.

Without the ZX Spectrum being built here, the chances of Dundee even having a video game industry would probably be slim.

Sir Clive Sinlair at Timex receiving a special model of the Spectrum micro-computer to mark the millionth version of the model. He is pictured with Mr Barrie Lawson, director of manufacturing for Timex UK.
What I find amazing is that it was mainly women building these computers.

I remember watching the BBC Timex documentary, and one of the women interviewed said “I don’t know how to work a computer, but I can build you one.”

I absolutely love this quote.

The Spectrum is very much loved.

It was recently named by Den of Geek as one of the ‘most important gaming computers ever’ and they’re right.

It paved way for a new generation of technology and had sold millions of units in the UK, and then the rest of the world in the few years that followed.

In 1983, when Sir Clive visited the Timex factory at Camperdown, he was presented with a special white version of the Spectrum, celebrating the one millionth unit sold.

It was an item which he cherished in the years that followed.

Dundonians have fond memories of Spectrum

Despite ceasing production in the early 1990s, the ZX Spectrum’s influence is still felt today.

Many, including myself, have collected old copies of the computer and many sell them online with high prices, something which proves that it is still a valuable piece of technology to this day.

I remember plugging in my ZX Spectrum keyboard on my computer, and it actually worked, despite the keys on the monitor being misplaced, so when I typed M, it came up with T on my monitor.

I laughed, but it is now one of the coolest displays I have in my studio.

Andrew's ZX Spectrum.
The Spectrum has made its way as a reference in pop culture.

One of my favourite uses was when its load-up sound was used for the censor bars in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World which was hilarious.

I read that director Edgar Wright was a huge fan of the Spectrum and he told Variety Magazine that he always remembered waiting for the games to load up.

I am proud that the Spectrum was built in Dundee.

Hearing the stories from Dundonians about playing their favourite games, from Chuckie Egg to Manic Miner, it is wonderful that so many here have fond memories of the Spectrum.

It may be 42 years since the Spectrum was released after being manufactured in Dundee, but even all these years later, we are still talking about the impact it has made on the world of technology.

