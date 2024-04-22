ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m proud the ZX Spectrum was built in Dundee

This week marks the ZX Spectrum’s 42nd anniversary, considered to be one of the best home computers to ever exist – and it was all built right here in Dundee.

Dundee’s Timex factory was responsible for the manufacturing of the Spectrum, which was the brainchild of Sir Clive Sinclair, a notable inventor who’s impact on technology sector is still felt to this day.

But what is so special about the ZX Spectrum is that it helped become the first building block to Dundee’s growing video game industry.

Without the ZX Spectrum being built here, the chances of Dundee even having a video game industry would probably be slim.

What I find amazing is that it was mainly women building these computers.

I remember watching the BBC Timex documentary, and one of the women interviewed said “I don’t know how to work a computer, but I can build you one.”

I absolutely love this quote.

The Spectrum is very much loved.

It was recently named by Den of Geek as one of the ‘most important gaming computers ever’ and they’re right.

It paved way for a new generation of technology and had sold millions of units in the UK, and then the rest of the world in the few years that followed.

In 1983, when Sir Clive visited the Timex factory at Camperdown, he was presented with a special white version of the Spectrum, celebrating the one millionth unit sold.

It was an item which he cherished in the years that followed.

Dundonians have fond memories of Spectrum

Despite ceasing production in the early 1990s, the ZX Spectrum’s influence is still felt today.

Many, including myself, have collected old copies of the computer and many sell them online with high prices, something which proves that it is still a valuable piece of technology to this day.

I remember plugging in my ZX Spectrum keyboard on my computer, and it actually worked, despite the keys on the monitor being misplaced, so when I typed M, it came up with T on my monitor.

I laughed, but it is now one of the coolest displays I have in my studio.

The Spectrum has made its way as a reference in pop culture.

One of my favourite uses was when its load-up sound was used for the censor bars in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World which was hilarious.

I read that director Edgar Wright was a huge fan of the Spectrum and he told Variety Magazine that he always remembered waiting for the games to load up.

I am proud that the Spectrum was built in Dundee.

Hearing the stories from Dundonians about playing their favourite games, from Chuckie Egg to Manic Miner, it is wonderful that so many here have fond memories of the Spectrum.

It may be 42 years since the Spectrum was released after being manufactured in Dundee, but even all these years later, we are still talking about the impact it has made on the world of technology.