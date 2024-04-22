A92 closed eastbound after three-vehicle crash near Kirkcaldy

The A92 is closed eastbound near Kirkcaldy after a three-vehicle crash.

Police closed the road just before 5pm following the collision near the Redhouse Roundabout.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries after the crash.

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to find an alternative route.

Traffic is currently queued back to the Chapel Roundabout.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 4.45pm we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles at Redhouse Roundabout, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A92 is closed eastbound from Kirkcaldy West to Redhouse.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

“We have four appliances at the scene.

“The call came in at 5.51pm.”

