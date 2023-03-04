Lee Ashcroft: Dundee ready to do talking on pitch at Cove Rangers after dressing room dressing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee ready to do talking on pitch at Cove Rangers after dressing room dressing down

By Neil Robertson
March 4 2023, 7.30am
Lee Ashcroft marked his return to the Dundee starting XI with two clean sheets and a goal.
Dundee star Lee Ashcroft. Image: Shutterstock

Lee Ashcroft has revealed the Dundee players didn’t mince their words as they launched verbal volleys at each other on Tuesday night.

The Dark Blues had just suffered a dismal 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle at Dens that put a major dent in their Championship title charge.

Gary Bowyer’s men had been second best all evening as they passed up an opportunity to close the four-point gap on league leaders Queen’s Park.

Now, though, following the clear-the-air session, Ashcroft is determined the Dundee squad will do their talking on the pitch at Cove Rangers today and get their season back on track.

The 29-year-old stated: “Thistle thoroughly deserved their win. We never turned up and in a way made it easy for them – that wasn’t us.

“You can imagine what it was like in the dressing-room afterwards, it wasn’t nice.

“A few things were said as happens in any football dressing-room.

“We kind of had it out with each other but I think it was needed.

“I have had these all through my career.

“It is just something that needs to be done sometimes.

“They are not nice and some things are said that you don’t want to hear.

“You just need to take it on the chin but that’s done now.

“We were back out training today and the boys were in good spirits.

“It is about a reaction now and hopefully we can put it right at Cove.”

The Dundee fans were not slow to voice their displeasure at the disappointing display against the Jags with a barrage of boos at half-time and full-time.

Dundee fans expressed their dissatisfaction after their side’s loss to Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, Ashcroft insisted the team need the fans to stick with them, adding: “One hundred per cent.

“I completely get their frustration. I have been a spectator when I have been injured and football is easy from the sidelines.

“Being out there is different and people who play football know that.

“But I can understand the frustration the other night as Partick were better than us – I hope it was a one-off.

“It would be great if the fans came up in their numbers on Saturday as I am sure they will and we start the game right to get them behind us early bells.”

While Tuesday’s defeat was a big setback, Ashcroft insists Dundee’s destiny is still in their own hands as they chase their promotion dream.

The centre-half added: “That was our goal from the start of the season.

“We knew we wouldn’t run away with the league – we knew it would be tough, especially the away games.

Dundee ‘more than capable’ of winning Championship

“Teams up their game against us as well.

“It has been a tough year but there are 10 big games left to go and if we can put a run together we know we are more than capable.

“We have a mentality here of taking it one game at a time.

“We never picked up three points on Tuesday so hopefully we can put that right on Saturday.”

Ashcroft is out of contract at the end of the season and he admitted he has had no contact from the club about a new deal.

However, he is determined to continue concentrating on matters on the pitch not off it.

Ashcroft said: “I think the club’s focus is on promotion.

“I am in constant contact with my agent but in terms of agreeing anything here, nothing has been spoken about yet.

“It is always a stressful time for players. We have families to take care of, we have bills to pay.

“But I am just concentrating on my football. I will wait and see if the club wants to keep me on or if it is time to go elsewhere.

“There are 10 massive games to go and my head is in that just now.”

