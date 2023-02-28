Dundee boss Gary Bowyer brands Partick Thistle display ‘atrocious’ after costly Dens defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer branded Dundee’s performance in defeat to Partick Thistle as “atrocious”, “criminal” and “unacceptable” after his side failed to cut the gap to league leaders Queen’s Park.

Brian Graham scored a goal in each half to put the Jags 2-0 up before Jordan McGhee halved the deficit with 10 minutes to go.

However, the poor night from the Dark Blues went from bad to worse less than 60 seconds later as Harry Milne made it 3-1 to seal the points for the visitors.

Dundee have now picked up just one point from the last nine available in the Championship and trail Queen’s Park by four points.

Thistle, meanwhile, are now just three points behind the second-placed Dee.

Criminal

Post-match Bowyer took his time to emerge from the dressing-room after one of the poorest displays of his tenure at Dens Park.

“It’s not good enough,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“The goals we conceded are atrocious.

“You can’t put in displays like that.

“Then we get back into the game at 2-1 but to concede so quickly is criminal. The ease in which they score goals all night is not good enough.

“It’s not acceptable.”

Out of the blue

Saturday’s home draw with Inverness was a match filled with frustration after Dundee passed up a number of chances to take all three points.

This display, however, had very few positives and Bowyer admits the lack of intensity caught him by surprise.

“Partick deserved it, they were better than us all over the pitch,” he added.

“I felt sorry for Zach Robinson up front.

“It came right out of the blue that one – you look at how well we played on Saturday. We let Partick get into a rhythm.

“I asked the players if I missed something, if something happened over the weekend that we weren’t aware of, some in-house fighting or something but no.

“We went through the same preparation so hopefully we can just put it down to one of those days.

“And honestly this is the first time all season I’ve had to speak this way.

“We need a reaction now on Saturday at Cove Rangers.”