Dundee boss Gary Bowyer brands Partick Thistle display ‘atrocious’ after costly Dens defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer brands Partick Thistle display ‘atrocious’ after costly Dens defeat

By George Cran
February 28 2023, 10.35pm Updated: February 28 2023, 10.37pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was furious with the performance of his team. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was furious with the performance of his team. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer branded Dundee’s performance in defeat to Partick Thistle as “atrocious”, “criminal” and “unacceptable” after his side failed to cut the gap to league leaders Queen’s Park.

Brian Graham scored a goal in each half to put the Jags 2-0 up before Jordan McGhee halved the deficit with 10 minutes to go.

However, the poor night from the Dark Blues went from bad to worse less than 60 seconds later as Harry Milne made it 3-1 to seal the points for the visitors.

Dundee have now picked up just one point from the last nine available in the Championship and trail Queen’s Park by four points.

Thistle, meanwhile, are now just three points behind the second-placed Dee.

Criminal

Post-match Bowyer took his time to emerge from the dressing-room after one of the poorest displays of his tenure at Dens Park.

Brian Graham celebrates the opening goal for Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“It’s not good enough,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“The goals we conceded are atrocious.

“You can’t put in displays like that.

“Then we get back into the game at 2-1 but to concede so quickly is criminal. The ease in which they score goals all night is not good enough.

“It’s not acceptable.”

Out of the blue

Saturday’s home draw with Inverness was a match filled with frustration after Dundee passed up a number of chances to take all three points.

This display, however, had very few positives and Bowyer admits the lack of intensity caught him by surprise.

“Partick deserved it, they were better than us all over the pitch,” he added.

Brian Graham makes it 1-0 amid a crowded penalty box. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I felt sorry for Zach Robinson up front.

“It came right out of the blue that one – you look at how well we played on Saturday. We let Partick get into a rhythm.

“I asked the players if I missed something, if something happened over the weekend that we weren’t aware of, some in-house fighting or something but no.

“We went through the same preparation so hopefully we can just put it down to one of those days.

“And honestly this is the first time all season I’ve had to speak this way.

“We need a reaction now on Saturday at Cove Rangers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat - what is going on at Dens Park?
Brian Graham celebrates the opening goal for Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Partick Thistle and Brian Graham leave drab Dark Blues…
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee belief still high, insists Gary Bowyer, as he reveals team news for crunch…
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney applauds fans after frustrating Inverness draw. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney: We've played a lot worse and won games - Dee…
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented