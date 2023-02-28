4 Dundee talking points as Partick Thistle and Brian Graham leave drab Dark Blues trailing league leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points as Partick Thistle and Brian Graham leave drab Dark Blues trailing league leaders

By George Cran
February 28 2023, 9.49pm
Brian Graham celebrates the opening goal for Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Brian Graham celebrates the opening goal for Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee suffered a damaging home defeat to Partick Thistle with a Brian Graham double earning victory for the Jags.

The Dark Blues bid to chase down leaders Queen’s Park continues to stumble and stutter with the Spiders now boasting a four-point lead at the top after 26 games each.

Performances had been positive of late but the wins – and goals – hadn’t been coming with only two victories registered in the Championship since the turn of the year.

This performance wasn’t a positive one, however, with Dundee ponderous in possession and lacking in energy.

Thistle dominated the ball but without creating much until Graham pounced in the six-yard box to make it 1-0 on 42 minutes.

Graham pounces for 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

He doubled the lead and his tally for the night on 75 minutes, once more knocking home from close range from a corner.

Dundee would cut the deficit five minutes later through Jordan McGhee but immediately fell two goals behind once more as Harry Milne ran through to make it 3-1 less than a minute later.

First half

The opening 45 minutes was as poor as Dundee have been all season.

Partick Thistle had more energy, more intent and far, far more possession.

They were pressing high and giving the Dark Blues nothing easy. But Dundee weren’t helping themselves either, too many hopeful balls played forward and not much coming off.

The quality wasn’t there to cut through the press with Zach Robinson a pretty lonely figure up top.

Zach Robinson challenges in midfield. Image: SNS.

Despite their troubles with the ball, they weren’t giving the Jags many openings. The visitors had plenty of the ball but few efforts on goal.

Until a little bit of luck fell Brian Graham’s way, a number of bodies going up to meet a corner kick and the ball dropping goalwards at the feet of the striker.

Partick deserved the lead, however. And Dundee had earned the boos that greeted the half-time whistle.

It got better in the second period but not by much.

Brian Graham

Brian Graham celebrates after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.

The former Dundee United man is anything but a favourite at Dens Park and this showing only cemented his villain status.

Graham was in the right place at the right time in the first half to open the scoring, seizing on a loose ball to fire home.

However, Dundee will argue he shouldn’t have been on the pitch to knock in the goal for 2-0.

A clash in midfield left Cammy Kerr and Graham in a heap before the pushing and shoving started.

The Dark Blues wanted a red card for Graham’s challenge but only a yellow appeared from Don Robertson.

The striker stayed on and fired home from close range once more on 75 minutes.

New faces

Luke Hannant in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

It may have been almost a month since the transfer deadline shut but tonight saw the full debuts of two January signings in Ryan Clampin and Luke Hannant.

An injury in training had hampered Hannant while Clampin was on the end of a hefty challenge after coming off the bench at Hamilton at the start of February.

And it was very much a Colchester United left flank as the two loanees combined down that side.

Hannant showed some bright flashes, won some free-kicks with some tricky footwork and gave another option from set-pieces. But not much came off.

Clampin, meanwhile, only got one chance to open up his legs and run at the defence. With his team needing a goal, the full-back sprang between three men and ran into the area but blazed over.

Some positive moments but nowhere near enough to lift a drab night for the Dee.

Table

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in the dugout. Image: SNS.

What a good night for Queen’s Park, and they didn’t even have to get off their settees.

Four points in front at this stage of this season is a big lead.

We are into the business end of the campaign now, just 10 matches to go for both sides.

There will be twists and turns yet to come but this was a poor night for Dundee at a time they could least afford it.

Partick Thistle are also now just three points behind Gary Bowyer’s side, along with Ayr and Morton.

Tags

Conversation

