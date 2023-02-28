Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and ending the Dee penalty ‘curse’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zach Robinson insists he had no worries when stepping up to take Saturday’s spot-kick against Inverness despite Dundee’s penalty ‘curse’.

The Dark Blues had struggled from the spot lately, failing to score seven of their previous 10.

Robinson had missed the crucial one of those in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final shootout against Raith Rovers while Paul McMullan and Lyall Cameron had missed during games against Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers.

And when the on-loan striker stepped up from 12 yards against Caley Thistle, there was palpable tension in the stands that they were about to witness another miss.

But not so much from the striker himself before he opened the scoring.

“I wasn’t overly-concerned with it being a penalty,” Robinson said.

“I am confident in my ability to score.

“There didn’t feel like too much pressure but afterwards a few fans were saying you have lifted the penalty curse!

“I have scored a few penalties this season and I am confident from the spot.”

‘Dundee has definitely improved me’

Robinson would have preferred three points than another goal as Dundee were held to a frustrating draw by Inverness.

But he did move onto 10 goals for the campaign and has his sights set on more ahead of tonight’s clash with Partick Thistle.

And he says he can feel definite improvement in his game for the time spent at Dens Park with manager Gary Bowyer.

“I was pleased to hit double figures on Saturday but I wasn’t really thinking about that,” the striker added.

“I just wanted to win the game and we didn’t.

“It is my best tally and for me this is the most consistent football I have had.

“Being at Dundee has definitely improved me.

“One of the first things the gaffer said to me before I came here was that he would improve me as a player.

“He has definitely done that.

“It has given me the opportunity to play and get confidence in myself which I have at the moment.

“The manager goes through games with me afterwards – I have had more one-on-ones with him than I have ever had before.

“That is something I have thanked him for and we will continue to do that.

“The manager is a top man.”