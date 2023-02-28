Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and ending the Dee penalty ‘curse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and ending the Dee penalty ‘curse’

By George Cran
February 28 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 28 2023, 12.39pm
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson gave Dundee an early lead on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Zach Robinson insists he had no worries when stepping up to take Saturday’s spot-kick against Inverness despite Dundee’s penalty ‘curse’.

The Dark Blues had struggled from the spot lately, failing to score seven of their previous 10.

Robinson had missed the crucial one of those in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final shootout against Raith Rovers while Paul McMullan and Lyall Cameron had missed during games against Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers.

And when the on-loan striker stepped up from 12 yards against Caley Thistle, there was palpable tension in the stands that they were about to witness another miss.

But not so much from the striker himself before he opened the scoring.

Zach Robinson makes no mistake from the spot against Inverness. Image: SNS.

“I wasn’t overly-concerned with it being a penalty,” Robinson said.

“I am confident in my ability to score.

“There didn’t feel like too much pressure but afterwards a few fans were saying you have lifted the penalty curse!

“I have scored a few penalties this season and I am confident from the spot.”

‘Dundee has definitely improved me’

Robinson would have preferred three points than another goal as Dundee were held to a frustrating draw by Inverness.

But he did move onto 10 goals for the campaign and has his sights set on more ahead of tonight’s clash with Partick Thistle.

And he says he can feel definite improvement in his game for the time spent at Dens Park with manager Gary Bowyer.

“I was pleased to hit double figures on Saturday but I wasn’t really thinking about that,” the striker added.

Zach Robinson in action for AFC Wimbledon in January. Image: Shutterstock.

“I just wanted to win the game and we didn’t.

“It is my best tally and for me this is the most consistent football I have had.

“Being at Dundee has definitely improved me.

“One of the first things the gaffer said to me before I came here was that he would improve me as a player.

“He has definitely done that.

Gary Bowyer and Zach Robinson in the dugout on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“It has given me the opportunity to play and get confidence in myself which I have at the moment.

“The manager goes through games with me afterwards – I have had more one-on-ones with him than I have ever had before.

“That is something I have thanked him for and we will continue to do that.

“The manager is a top man.”

