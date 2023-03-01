GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?

By George Cran
March 1 2023, 12.00pm Updated: March 1 2023, 12.39pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Alarm bells are ringing at Dundee – what is going on at Dens Park?

One of the biggest matches of the season, their game in hand to claw back the lead of Queen’s Park, and in came the worst display of the campaign.

At times this term they have conceded poor goals – they did that last night as well – but generally there have been some positive aspects to performance in defeat.

Last night there were none.

There are still a lot of points to play for but trailing Queen’s Park by four at this stage is leaving an uphill struggle.

And struggle is the operative word right now.

The form of Gary Bowyer’s side is not good by any stretch.

A dejected Zach Robinson trudges off after the Partick Thistle loss. Image: SNS.

Since that excellent night at Ayr United on December 23, the wheels have come off.

Just two Dundee wins in the league since then, one point picked up from the last nine and 15 points dropped from the last 24 available.

That’s not promotion form.

It’s not even play-off form.

Well, maybe the wrong play-off.

January

What has happened to the team that smashed Ayr at Somerset Park to rack up a seventh-straight victory?

January has happened.

Bowyer said earlier in the campaign that whoever made the best additions in the winter window would be favourites for the title.

Heading into March, there are no signs yet that Dundee are a stronger team for their business in January.

Partick’s Brian Graham (No 9) scores to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS.

The players doing OK right now were in the building in December.

Zach Robinson is the one forward player firing right now, the two centre-backs are holding things together while Jordan McGhee played well at the weekend and Adam Legzdins has been steady in goal.

Paul McMullan’s form has dipped significantly recently, being a new father could be a reason for that, but no one else is stepping up to fill that gap.

We had a first proper look at Luke Hannant and Ryan Clampin last night and, while both showed something on the ball, off the ball their arrivals down the left coincided with the most disjointed defensive display of the season.

Paul McMullan was subbed at half-time last night. Image: SNS.

Twice Dundee were caught out by simple corner routines in the first half when nobody tracked the runner out of the centre. Partick were also allowed easy routes out of defence when pressing fell apart, Lee Ashcroft could be heard bellowing from the back to the forwards to sort it out.

Bowyer

So what does it mean for Gary Bowyer?

This is by far the biggest moment of his Dundee tenure, form is poor, team is struggling and patience in the stands is wearing thin.

The pressure is on.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was furious with the performance of his team. Image: SNS.

His new signings haven’t made the desired impact and the accusation thrown at him from fans is he doesn’t know his best team.

Does he have too many players to choose from now?

Back when things were good during the seven-match winning streak, the Dark Blues were struggling to fill the bench.

Injuries and illness were an issue but the lack of choice was possibly a good thing.

Now there are two long-term injuries but everyone else is fit – players like Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson can’t even get on the bench.

Rivals like Queen’s Park, Ayr and Morton don’t have big squads, key players are expected to play every week but Dundee chop and change relentlessly.

Toughest moment

I don’t see that changing for this weekend’s trip to Cove Rangers either, there’s no way that same team can be picked after Tuesday’s dismal display.

The hope is last night was the lowest ebb and can serve as a kick up the backside for the players.

It’s now the toughest moment of Bowyer’s Dundee career.

Fans are turning, some have already.

They need to see something from their side at Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Or any idea of a title charge is gone.

