Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife

The Scottish Government is being urged to intervene in plans for a new McDonald’s next to the M90 in Fife.

Proposals for a multi-million-pound service station at a site 100 metres from junction four at Kelty were first unveiled in 2020.

The applicant, Ian Maclellan and TG Convenience Stores Ltd, had hoped to build a 10-pump filling station, retail kiosk and electric vehicle charging points in addition to the McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

However, despite the prospect of about 130 jobs being created as a result of the development, councillors opted to reject the plans in November last year.

Among the reasons for the refusal were fears over safety, including concerns pedestrians would try to cross motorway slip roads to access the site.

In a bid to overturn the decision, the developer has now lodged an appeal with the Holyrood planning department.

In a supporting statement submitted alongside the appeal, the company argues against the concerns raised by the councillors.

‘No pedestrian casualties’ at site

The statement says: “The primary function of the proposal is as a roadside services development, which will draw the vast majority of its visits from existing passing trade from the road and motorway network.

“The potential to attract pedestrian visits is therefore considered to be overstated.

“Furthermore, data from Crashmap.co.uk identifies no pedestrian casualties on the

B914 or at the M90 junction on record.”

The developer also argues against concerns that vehicle access into the site would be unsafe, saying it has proposed changes to the existing road structure.

The statement adds: “The appellant disputes that a safe junction has not been demonstrated, as the right-hand turn ghost island, together with the reduced speed limit, would be both safe and deliverable.”

A decision on the appeal is expected by May 22.