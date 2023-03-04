Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife

By Laura Devlin
March 4 2023, 8.00am Updated: March 4 2023, 9.32am
How the M90 services, including McDonald's, could look. Image: Wyeth Projects Services 
How the M90 services, including McDonald's, could look. Image: Wyeth Projects Services 

The Scottish Government is being urged to intervene in plans for a new McDonald’s next to the M90 in Fife.

Proposals for a multi-million-pound service station at a site 100 metres from junction four at Kelty were first unveiled in 2020.

The applicant, Ian Maclellan and TG Convenience Stores Ltd, had hoped to build a 10-pump filling station, retail kiosk and electric vehicle charging points in addition to the McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

The services would be near Kelty. Image: Wyeth Projects Services

However, despite the prospect of about 130 jobs being created as a result of the development, councillors opted to reject the plans in November last year.

Among the reasons for the refusal were fears over safety, including concerns pedestrians would try to cross motorway slip roads to access the site.

In a bid to overturn the decision, the developer has now lodged an appeal with the Holyrood planning department.

In a supporting statement submitted alongside the appeal, the company argues against the concerns raised by the councillors.

‘No pedestrian casualties’ at site

The statement says: “The primary function of the proposal is as a roadside services development, which will draw the vast majority of its visits from existing passing trade from the road and motorway network.

“The potential to attract pedestrian visits is therefore considered to be overstated.

“Furthermore, data from Crashmap.co.uk identifies no pedestrian casualties on the
B914 or at the M90 junction on record.”

The proposals were rejected last year. Image: Wyeth Projects Services

The developer also argues against concerns that vehicle access into the site would be unsafe, saying it has proposed changes to the existing road structure.

The statement adds: “The appellant disputes that a safe junction has not been demonstrated, as the right-hand turn ghost island, together with the reduced speed limit, would be both safe and deliverable.”

A decision on the appeal is expected by May 22.

