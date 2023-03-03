Dundee’s Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have some catching up to do.

There are 10 matches left in the Championship title run-in. To achieve their goal of topping the tree come May, the Dark Blues will have to overhaul the four-point lead of Queen’s Park.

Gary Bowyer’s side face Cove Rangers twice and the rest of the division once with little margin for error remaining.

Form since the turn of the year has been poor and leaves big questions for Bowyer and his side to answer.

Improvements are needed but where will the key moments come?

Cove Rangers v Dundee – March 4

First up is the weekend’s tricky trip to Cove, a venue the Dark Blues were beaten at back in October.

Paul Hartley’s side were thumped 3-0 at Dens Park a few weeks ago and have struggled for points since the turn of the year.

At this stage, three points is required for Dundee. Not only to sort out their own form but to head off a chance for Queen’s Park to go even further in front.

Queen’s Park v Cove Rangers – March 10

The league leaders are at home to Greenock Morton this weekend but, whatever the weekend results, have a chance to steal further ahead next weekend.

Dundee’s match against Ayr has been postponed until later in the month due to their Scottish Cup tie.

That leaves the Spiders with a golden opportunity to push further ahead. The following day Morton host Partick Thistle, meaning three of the top five can steal a march on Dundee.

Partick Thistle v Dundee & Dundee v Ayr – March 18 & 21

After a two-week break, the Dark Blues face a crucial double-header before another break in the schedule.

And both are against sides in the mix for promotion.

With margins this tight, head-to-heads will be crucial and none more so than these games.

Queen’s Park v Arbroath – March 24

Again Dundee have a free weekend, this time due to Raith Rovers playing their SPFL Trust Trophy Final.

And, once more, Queen’s Park can leave them playing catch-up.

The Spiders face the league’s current bottom side at home while Bowyer and his side can only sit and watch.

Dundee v Raith Rovers – April 11

After matches against the Championship’s bottom two, Dundee welcome Raith Rovers to Dens Park in their game in hand.

Memories of the last clash there will be painful after Rovers won the SPFL Trust semi-final on penalties but a good recent record at home to the Kirkcaldy side paints a better picture.

Come the end of this game there will be four matches left for each side and surely that’s where the real drama will begin.

Inverness CT v Dundee – April 22

After hosting Morton, the third last game of the season sees a trip north to the Highlands, a venue Dundee have historically struggled at.

In fact, the victory there at the start of December was the club’s first-ever league win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Following that up immediately with a second would be perfect timing ahead of the final two matches of the season.

Cove Rangers at Dens Park first, then a potentially huge clash on the final day. If there is still a title to be fought for.

Queen’s Park v Dundee – May 5

Right now, Dundee would probably grab the offer of a chance to win the title on the final day, whatever that offer may be.

Queen’s Park have more than just their noses in front at time of writing.

And if they keep that up, the Dark Blues, of course, won’t be able to overtake them in this clash.

But what a barnstormer it promises to be, on a Friday night on the road, if they can at least cut the gap to Owen Coyle’s side.

It could be a miserable day watching another side lift the title or it could be party time.

It’s up to Dundee to at least give themselves that chance.