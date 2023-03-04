Dundee United v Aberdeen verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Jim Goodwin bow ends in defeat against Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United v Aberdeen verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Jim Goodwin bow ends in defeat against Dons

By Alan Temple
March 4 2023, 8.08pm Updated: March 4 2023, 11.26pm
Duk did damage at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Duk did damage at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dundee United slipped to a galling 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen in Jim Goodwin’s first match as Tangerines boss.

Facing the side that dismissed him six weeks ago, Goodwin’s United were on the ascendancy for large swathes of a breathless contest — only to be undone by defensive lapses.

Following a first period utterly dominated by the hosts, it was the Dons who grabbed the lead after the break through Duk.

Jamie McGrath levelled from the penalty spot, only for late efforts by Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins — maddeningly avoidable from a Terrors perspective — to give Aberdeen all three points.

United remain four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, with their game in hand against Livingston up next on Wednesday night.

Key moments

United exploded from the blocks amid a super atmosphere under the lights at Tannadice.

Jay Gorter made a superb save to deny Steven Fletcher after Ryan Edwards’ direct clearance squirmed through to the Tangerines’ No.9.

The former Scotland striker then saw a goal-bound drive deflected wide courtesy of a crucial Jack MacKenzie block.

Aziz Behich and Kieran Freeman were perpetual motion machines on the flanks, clearly told to whip early, dangerous deliveries into the box after weeks of ponderous football from United.

And it was a Behich cross that found Ian Harkes inside the box, only for the returning American to head wide.

Edwards was proving an imposing threat in the Dons penalty area. He had FIVE efforts on goal in the first period.

A towering header from a McGrath corner was superbly clawed out from under the bar by Gorter.

Edwards had five shot in 45 minutes. Image: SNS

Another effort from the United captain was cleared off the line by MacKenzie.

The second half began in the same fashion as the first; with United threatening from the wings — another superb Behich cross — with a Fletcher header forcing a save from Gorter.

Behich then lashed a ball across the face of goal after being set free by a raking pass. Another chance gone.

United paid the price for their profligacy.

Duk took advantage of hesitation from Edwards before dancing in from the left flank and, with the Terrors defenders reluctant to commit to a tackle in the box, clipped a super finish beyond Birighitti.

United earned the opportunity to restore parity when substitute Sadat Anaku was scythed down in the box by MacKenzie. McGrath stepped up and slammed a clinical spot-kick beyond Gorter.

Duk was a difference maker. Image: SNS

But the defensive struggles that have characterised the Tangerines’ campaign to date were evident as United collapsed in the final 10 minutes.

The Dons restored their lead when Leighton Clarkson was allowed to hit the byline and produce an excellent cut-back for McCrorie, whose low finish was unerring.

And Watkins made the game safe when he cut in from the left wing — the case with all of the Reds’ goals — before curling a fine finish past Birighitti.

Dundee United star man: Jamie McGrath

Goodwin was the man who brought McGrath to Scotland with St Mirren.

Twenty goals and seven assists in 79 appearances later, McGrath earned a move to Wigan. One would back Goodwin to get the best out of his compatriot again.

McGrath was excellent. Image: SNS

McGrath had more touches than any other players on the pitch (82) against Aberdeen, created more chances than anyone (four) and made more passes in the final third (17) than anyone except Fletcher.

Getting him close to the ex-Sunderland and Stoke man, and affecting games in the final third, could be one of the keys to survival for United.

Player ratings

Dundee United (5-2-2-1) Birighitti 6; Freeman 6, Edwards 5, Mulgrew 6, McMann 6, Behich 7; Sibbald 7 (Djoum 70, 4), Levitt 6; Harkes 7 (Anaku 70, 5), McGrath 8; Fletcher 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Smith, Graham, Niskanen, Fotheringham, Ayina, MacLeod.

Manager under the microscope

Goodwin did not shirk the big calls on his United dugout bow.

Jim Godwin applauds the United fans. Image: SNS

Birighitti, fresh from being dropped last weekend following his disastrous error against St Johnstone, was restored between the sticks.

Scott McMann, Kieran Freeman and Harkes also came into the side.

His team displayed attacking impetus, organisation and shape.

And when behind, his decision to bring on Arnaud Djoum and Anaku changed the game positively. Both players were involved in the action immediately preceding the leveller.

However, it is evident that halting the flow of cheap goals against will be Goodwin’s top priority.

Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
