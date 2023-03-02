Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job — I can prove them wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job — I can prove them wrong

By Alan Temple
March 2 2023, 10.26pm
Jim Goodwin has been unveiled as Dundee United's new manager. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jim Goodwin has been unveiled as Dundee United's new manager. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Pals and peers have told Jim Goodwin that taking the Dundee United job is madness.

However, the new Tangerines head coach is adamant he’d be crazy NOT to accept the SOS call from Tannadice.

Goodwin is United’s third permanent boss this season — following in the footsteps of Jack Ross and Liam Fox — and the sixth man to occupy the hot-seat since 2018.

He is charged with bridging a four point gap to safety following a dismal campaign to date.

However, the ex-St Mirren and Alloa Athletic gaffer insists the Terrors are far from a “sinking ship” and sees a golden opportunity to salvage their Premiership status — and prove a point to any onlookers who have written him off.

New manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media at Dundee United’s St Andrews training ground. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Just five weeks have passed since Goodwin was dismissed by Aberdeen on the back of chastening defeats against Hearts, Hibernian and Darvel, shipping 12 goals in the process.

“Not a sinking ship”

“I know people think I am off my head for coming into a job in this situation, four points adrift at the bottom of the table,” smiled Goodwin.

“People have advised me on what the risks are and what the negativity will look like if we don’t have a positive outcome. My mindset is different.

“Experienced people — some people who are still in the game — were telling me I should wait until the summer and other things would come up, but I back myself to turn things around.

“If I was looking at this from the outside and thought it was a sinking ship and a really poor squad, I wouldn’t have entertained a conversation.

“It was too exciting an opportunity to turn down.”

Jim Goodwin: Dundee United’s new boss is optimistic about the weeks ahead. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Goodwin added: “Not only have the players got the chance to make amends over the next 12 games, but I have the same opportunity — to show I had a bad week at Aberdeen but I am still able to manage at that level.”

Belief

Confidence among the beleaguered United players seemed to hit rock-bottom during their meek 4-0 collapse against Ross County on Saturday; a result that ultimately cost Fox his job.

And Goodwin accepts that his first task will be to foster a renewed feel-good factor and energy.

“I need to get a really positive message to the players and get them believing in themselves,” he continued.

“I said that to them on Thursday morning — there’s no point in me having the belief they’re good enough to get out of this position, if they don’t believe it themselves.

Jim Goodwin aims to rescue Dundee United’s Premiership status and boost his own reputation after a disappointing spell at Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“From the reaction and interaction I have had with them over the last 24 hours, I think they are all honest enough to admit they have underachieved as a group and are determined to put things right.”

And with a blockbuster New Firm showdown against Aberdeen first up, Goodwin is hoping for a raucous night under the lights at Tannadice when his former club visit.

He added: “It is a clean slate for everybody. I hope all the supporters will turn up on Saturday with a real desire and passion that they have always shown anytime I have been at Tannadice.

“We need them to really get behind the team; to help us all achieve what some people say is impossible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin taking training at St Andrews on Thursday morning. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin at Dundee United: 5 top priorities for new Tannadice boss
2
Post Thumbnail
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Jim Goodwin confirmed as new Dundee United manager
8
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United 'merge' tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
MacDonald paid tribute to his former coach Billy Thomson. Images: SNS.
Jamie MacDonald pays tribute to 'sorely missed' Billy Thomson as Raith Rovers stalwart reflects…
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
10
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Police have sealed off Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police seal off Dundee street amid ongoing incident
Dundee-born Adam Handling and Mark McCabe from Tannadice went head to head in the final Scottish round of Great British Menu. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee and Angus-born chefs went head to head in final Great British Menu Scottish…
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
3
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented