Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job — I can prove them wrong

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pals and peers have told Jim Goodwin that taking the Dundee United job is madness.

However, the new Tangerines head coach is adamant he’d be crazy NOT to accept the SOS call from Tannadice.

Goodwin is United’s third permanent boss this season — following in the footsteps of Jack Ross and Liam Fox — and the sixth man to occupy the hot-seat since 2018.

He is charged with bridging a four point gap to safety following a dismal campaign to date.

However, the ex-St Mirren and Alloa Athletic gaffer insists the Terrors are far from a “sinking ship” and sees a golden opportunity to salvage their Premiership status — and prove a point to any onlookers who have written him off.

Just five weeks have passed since Goodwin was dismissed by Aberdeen on the back of chastening defeats against Hearts, Hibernian and Darvel, shipping 12 goals in the process.

“Not a sinking ship”

“I know people think I am off my head for coming into a job in this situation, four points adrift at the bottom of the table,” smiled Goodwin.

“People have advised me on what the risks are and what the negativity will look like if we don’t have a positive outcome. My mindset is different.

“Experienced people — some people who are still in the game — were telling me I should wait until the summer and other things would come up, but I back myself to turn things around.

“If I was looking at this from the outside and thought it was a sinking ship and a really poor squad, I wouldn’t have entertained a conversation.

“It was too exciting an opportunity to turn down.”

Goodwin added: “Not only have the players got the chance to make amends over the next 12 games, but I have the same opportunity — to show I had a bad week at Aberdeen but I am still able to manage at that level.”

Belief

Confidence among the beleaguered United players seemed to hit rock-bottom during their meek 4-0 collapse against Ross County on Saturday; a result that ultimately cost Fox his job.

And Goodwin accepts that his first task will be to foster a renewed feel-good factor and energy.

“I need to get a really positive message to the players and get them believing in themselves,” he continued.

“I said that to them on Thursday morning — there’s no point in me having the belief they’re good enough to get out of this position, if they don’t believe it themselves.

“From the reaction and interaction I have had with them over the last 24 hours, I think they are all honest enough to admit they have underachieved as a group and are determined to put things right.”

And with a blockbuster New Firm showdown against Aberdeen first up, Goodwin is hoping for a raucous night under the lights at Tannadice when his former club visit.

He added: “It is a clean slate for everybody. I hope all the supporters will turn up on Saturday with a real desire and passion that they have always shown anytime I have been at Tannadice.

“We need them to really get behind the team; to help us all achieve what some people say is impossible.”