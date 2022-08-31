Sacked on the way to training: The inside story of Jack Ross’ Dundee United dismissal By Alan Temple August 31 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 31 2022, 10.05am 0 Sacked on Tuesday: Ross [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee United Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross? 0 Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked 0 Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints… EXCLUSIVE: Duncan Ferguson open to discussions with Dundee United about replacing Jack Ross 1 Dundee United manager odds: Who are the bookies' favourites to replace Jack Ross as… 0 St Johnstone set to sign Dundee United star Nicky Clark 0 'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross… 1 The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss 0 Jack Ross sacked by Dundee United after Celtic humiliation 0 Dundee United defender rages 'we are wasting everyone's time' after Celtic horror show 0 More from The Courier Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross? 0 Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats 0 Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms? 0 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale 1 'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…