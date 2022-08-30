Jack Ross sacked by Dundee United after Celtic humiliation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has been sacked by Dundee United after just seven competitive matches in charge of the Tannadice outfit.

Ross, 46, leaves the Tangerines in the aftermath of Celtic’s 9-0 win at Tannadice; a record home defeat for the club.

Appointed as Tam Courts’ successor on June 20, Ross’ reign lasted just 10 weeks.

Despite a solid 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock and a stirring 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League, his stint at United was otherwise disastrous.

A 7-0 reverse in the return leg in the Netherlands precipitated an almighty collapse, shipping 23 GOALS in their four games against AZ, Hearts, St Mirren and, on Sunday afternoon, Celtic.

🔥 𝗔𝗟𝗟 the goals from Tannadice as Celtic record their biggest win in 12 years by putting 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 past Dundee United ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4xafLm9aJT — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 28, 2022

While the results were dire, the manner of the performances were particularly alarming, with the players turning in a series of insipid, meek, fragile displays for their toiling head coach.

Courier Sport understands the result against the Hoops prompted immediate crisis talks involving club owner Mark Ogren, who was beginning his day in Minnesota as the full-time whistle blew at Tannadice.

Wheels were swiftly set in motion with a view to Ross leaving the club prior to Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston.

And that process was concluded on Tuesday morning.

‘Miles short’

Speaking following the nine-goal defeat against Celtic, Ross vowed that he would not walk away from the club — but acknowledged that the decision could be taken out of his hands.

He said: “My determination to put this right will remain consistent.

“When I talk about being humiliated and embarrassed, I want to fix that.

“You need to have faith in your managerial ability.

“I can only affect the bits I control, which is getting more from the players. How other people perceive it? I don’t know. I can understand them not being happy.

“What the last few weeks have given us as a football club is miles short.”

Dundee United confirmed Ross’ departure in a short statement, saying: “Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“Liam Fox will take charge of the the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston.

“No further comment will be issued by Dundee United at this stage.”