Jack Ross sacked by Dundee United after Celtic humiliation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross sacked by Dundee United after Celtic humiliation

By Alan Temple
August 30 2022, 10.30am Updated: August 30 2022, 11.32am
Exit: Jack Ross
Exit: Jack Ross

Jack Ross has been sacked by Dundee United after just seven competitive matches in charge of the Tannadice outfit.

Ross, 46, leaves the Tangerines in the aftermath of Celtic’s 9-0 win at Tannadice; a record home defeat for the club.

Appointed as Tam Courts’ successor on June 20, Ross’ reign lasted just 10 weeks.

Despite a solid 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock and a stirring 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League, his stint at United was otherwise disastrous.

A 7-0 reverse in the return leg in the Netherlands precipitated an almighty collapse, shipping 23 GOALS in their four games against AZ, Hearts, St Mirren and, on Sunday afternoon, Celtic.

While the results were dire, the manner of the performances were particularly alarming, with the players turning in a series of insipid, meek, fragile displays for their toiling head coach.

Courier Sport understands the result against the Hoops prompted immediate crisis talks involving club owner Mark Ogren, who was beginning his day in Minnesota as the full-time whistle blew at Tannadice.

Wheels were swiftly set in motion with a view to Ross leaving the club prior to Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston.

And that process was concluded on Tuesday morning.

‘Miles short’

Speaking following the nine-goal defeat against Celtic, Ross vowed that he would not walk away from the club — but acknowledged that the decision could be taken out of his hands.

Ross, left, after succumbing to Celtic

He said: “My determination to put this right will remain consistent.

“When I talk about being humiliated and embarrassed, I want to fix that.

“You need to have faith in your managerial ability.

“I can only affect the bits I control, which is getting more from the players. How other people perceive it? I don’t know. I can understand them not being happy.

What the last few weeks have given us as a football club is miles short.

Dundee United confirmed Ross’ departure in a short statement, saying: “Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“Liam Fox will take charge of the the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston.

“No further comment will be issued by Dundee United at this stage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Freeman in action against the Hoops
Dundee United defender rages 'we are wasting everyone's time' after Celtic horror show
0
Embattled: Dundee United boss Jack Ross.
LEE WILKIE: Lacklustre, embarrassing Dundee United aren't playing for Jack Ross - but players'…
1
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
5
Reeling Dundee United players.
4 Dundee United talking points as Celtic claim record-breaking 9-0 win and Tangerines ship…
1
Seeking balance against Celtic: Ross
Jack Ross: Dundee United defensive midfielder plea is ‘a very easy excuse’
0
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Sporting director Tony Asghar backed Jack Ross in a Courier Sport interview last week
Jack Ross responds to Tony Asghar support message as Dundee United boss outlines 'scrutiny…
0
John Holt in action for Dundee United.
JIM SPENCE: Current Dundee United players should look to a warrior like John Holt…
0
Asghar has moved to assuage any financial concerns
Dundee United financial concerns dismissed as Tony Asghar makes ‘profit’ prediction
0

More from The Courier

Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer demands 'fight' from Dundee in Falkirk cup clash as he provides update…
0