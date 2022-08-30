Dundee printers placed into liquidation with more than 20 job losses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A printing business which has operated in Dundee for 45 years has been placed into liquidation.

Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor have been appointed as joint provisional liquidators of Tayprint Ltd.

Based at West Gourdie Industrial Estate, Tayprint was a family business which specialised in wide format and garment printing.

A total of 21 staff have lost their jobs.

Reasons for Tayprint liquidation

Mr Pattullo said the company has seen its sector declining in recent years.

He said the firm’s financial difficulties have been made worse by the impact of the pandemic.

He said: “Like many sectors, the printing industry has suffered from the series of lockdowns.

“Unfortunately, this has proved to be the final straw for this long-established family business.

“As well as liaising with staff and customers to keep them informed of the situation, we are also currently in the process of realising any assets we can to provide the best return for creditors.”

Dundee jobs losses

It is the second major jobs blow for Dundee in the past week.

Last Thursday, administrators were appointed to Dundee construction firm McGill, leading to more than 60 job losses.

An event to help people back into employment will be held on Thursday at the Chamber Building, Panmure Street, Dundee from 10am to 3pm.

It is organised by the Scottish Government’s initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

