McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff

By Rob McLaren
August 29 2022, 5.27pm
Dundee construction firm McGill.

Staff made redundant with the administration of Dundee construction firm McGill are being offered support at an event this week.

Dozens of workers lost their jobs as administrators were appointed to the Dundee firm on Thursday lunchtime.

It is organised by the Scottish Government’s initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

The event is open to anyone in the area looking for work, not just McGill employees.

It will offer advice on a range of topics and will include a number of local employers with vacancies to fill.

The event will take place at the Chamber Building, Panmure Street, Dundee on Thursday, September 1 from 10am – 3pm.

Unite will also hold an event at its Dundee offices for McGill workers. This will take place at 110 Blackness Road, at 5pm on Wednesday August 31.

CV writing and job hunting at McGill event

Employment Minster Richard Lochhead said: “The PACE initiative aims to minimise the time that people impacted by redundancy are out of work by providing skills development and employability support.

“The event in Dundee will offer advice on a range of employment topics and I encourage people to take advantage of the support on offer.”

Skills Development Scotland will attend and advise on job hunting, CV writing and interview advice. The event is free to attend.

