McGill collapse: Dundee meeting to help workers with legal claims

Unite the union will hold a meeting next week to help workers made redundant by Dundee construction firm McGill.

The Harrison Road business went into administration on Thursday after weeks of speculation about its future.

The meeting, held at Unite’s Dundee offices at 110 Blackness Road, will take place at 5pm on Wednesday August 31.

Help with McGill legal issues

George Ramsay, Unite industrial officer, described the collapse of McGill as “devastating”.

He said: “Unite pledges to do all we can to assist around 60 workers across Scotland who we understand are affected.

“Unite will be holding a meeting to help members deal with various legal issues.

“We have also contacted the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) and Skills Development Scotland as we have particular worries for apprentices.

“Unite will be ensuring that the workforce are fully aware of their rights, and that those who may have a legal case are assisted due to this terrible news.”

Unite said it would help any workers to fill in forms for administrators.

A trade union solicitor will also be in attendance to give advice “in respect of potential claims for a protective awards for failure to consult on redundancies”.

McGill administration

The Courier revealed earlier this month that McGill Facilities Management Limited filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators with the Court of Session.

Barry Stewart and George Lafferty of Leonard Curtis of Glasgow have been appointed joint administrators.

They have started the process of establishing the debts owed by the business.

Some jobs have been saved with the sale of McGill’s fire and security division to SPG Fire & Security Ltd of Galashiels.

The business was owned by United Capital, an investment vehicle controlled by Dundee couple Graeme and Leanne Carling.

In a statement to The Courier, Mr Carling described McGill’s demise as “hugely disappointing”.

McGill Facilities Management acquired Alliance Electrical of Forfar, Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services and Falkirk facilities management company McDougall Group.