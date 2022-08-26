McGill collapse: Dundee meeting to help workers with legal claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

McGill collapse: Dundee meeting to help workers with legal claims

By Rob McLaren
August 26 2022, 5.25pm Updated: August 26 2022, 7.26pm
A McGill van.
A McGill van.

Unite the union will hold a meeting next week to help workers made redundant by Dundee construction firm McGill.

The Harrison Road business went into administration on Thursday after weeks of speculation about its future.

The meeting, held at Unite’s Dundee offices at 110 Blackness Road, will take place at 5pm on Wednesday August 31.

Help with McGill legal issues

George Ramsay, Unite industrial officer, described the collapse of McGill as “devastating”.

He said: “Unite pledges to do all we can to assist around 60 workers across Scotland who we understand are affected.

“Unite will be holding a meeting to help members deal with various legal issues.

“We have also contacted the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) and Skills Development Scotland as we have particular worries for apprentices.

A McGill van at its Dundee head office.

“Unite will be ensuring that the workforce are fully aware of their rights, and that those who may have a legal case are assisted due to this terrible news.”

Unite said it would help any workers to fill in forms for administrators.

A trade union solicitor will also be in attendance to give advice “in respect of potential claims for a protective awards for failure to consult on redundancies”.

McGill administration

The Courier revealed earlier this month that McGill Facilities Management Limited filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators with the Court of Session.

Barry Stewart and George Lafferty of Leonard Curtis of Glasgow have been appointed joint administrators.

They have started the process of establishing the debts owed by the business.

Some jobs have been saved with the sale of McGill’s fire and security division to SPG Fire & Security Ltd of Galashiels.

The business was owned by United Capital, an investment vehicle controlled by Dundee couple Graeme and Leanne Carling.

Graeme Carling, chief executive of United Capital, the owner of McGill

In a statement to The Courier, Mr Carling described McGill’s demise as “hugely disappointing”.

McGill Facilities Management acquired Alliance Electrical of Forfar, Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services and Falkirk facilities management company McDougall Group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Wall Street and European stocks took a dive after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish inflation speech (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
Wall Street and European markets slip after hawkish Powell speech
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
HBOS needed to be rescued by Lloyds TSB during the financial crisis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Bank and FCA end probe into HBOS bankers with no action
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been meeting with bosses from generating firms to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Time to look at energy consumption amid soaring bills, says Chancellor
Specialist distribution company Bunzl looks set to report strong revenues as global businesses remain reliant on the essential products it sells, experts have said (John Stillwell/ PA)
Bunzl set to report growth as firm sheltered from inflation effects
An elderly lady with her electric fire on at home (PA)
Energy price cap to soar by 80% as Government urged ‘match scale of the…
Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap
Tech firm Micro Focus has agreed a £5.1 billion takeover (Alamy/PA)
Micro Focus agrees £5.1bn Canadian takeover

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast