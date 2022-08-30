Dundee United manager odds: Who are the bookies favourites to replace Jack Ross as Dundee United manager?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jack Ross.

The Terrors are looking for their fourth boss since the summer of 2020 when Robbie Neilson left for Tynecastle.

Micky Mellon and Tam Courts each had a season in charge before Ross’ 10-week stint.

Heavy defeats to AZ Alkmaar, Hearts, St Mirren and, most recently, Celtic culminated in Ross being relieved of his duties.

But who, according to the bookies, are the main runners and riders for the Tannadice hot seat?

Liam Fox

Currently the favourite, though much of this will be down to him being given the gig temporarily.

The likelihood of him being given the job full-time rests, in part, with the results he picks up in the near future.

Fox’s coaching credentials are not in doubt and he had a spell as manager of Cowdenbeath while part of Craig Levein’s set-up at Tynecastle.

From a young age Hearts saw something in their former player, who also spent time at Raith Rovers.

He was also part of the Livingston coaching staff and his appointment correlates exactly with the start of West Lothian side’s 14-game unbeaten streak during the 2020/21 season.

He was later appointed as David Martindale’s assistant.

Fox then joined United and was part of Tam Courts’ coaching staff.

Kevin Thomson

After winning the League Two title with Kelty Hearts, Kevin Thomson decided to move on to pursue another challenge.

His name has been linked to a number of jobs since he left New Central Park but he is still without a club.

As with Courts, could the door at Tannadice be open to a younger coach making their way in the game?

Malky Mackay

If it is a more experienced manager, could Dundee United revisit approaching Malky Mackay?

The former SFA performance director’s name has been mooted for the top job at Tannadice before, but it did not go down well with the United support.

Would the club risk making themselves unpopular with their fan base by appointing someone who is clearly a proven manager with English Premier League experience, but comes with serious baggage?

Mackay was sacked by Cardiff City after private WhatsApp conversations featuring racist and sexist language, which Mackay took part in, were revealed.

Last season he took Ross County to a sixth-place finish after failing to win his first 10 league matches.

Duncan Ferguson

The fans’ choice, going by the early reaction on social media.

This would not only be a box-office appointment, but it would also cheer up a fan base which has just had to endure its worst home result ever.

Duncan Ferguson has no substantial managerial experience but would instantly command respect from the fans due to his legendary status at the club.

The former United striker has also coached in various capacities at Everton for more than 10 years, serving under legendary bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez.

Ferguson was initially given a role on the first-team coaching staff during David Moyes’ spell in charge and has taken over as interim manager of the Toffees on two occasions.

Would he see Dundee United as the perfect club to kick off his own managerial career?