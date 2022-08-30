Dundee United manager odds: Who are the bookies favourites to replace Jack Ross as Dundee United manager?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United manager odds: Who are the bookies favourites to replace Jack Ross as Dundee United manager?

By Craig Cairns
August 30 2022, 4.53pm
Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties.
Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties.

Dundee United are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jack Ross.

The Terrors are looking for their fourth boss since the summer of 2020 when Robbie Neilson left for Tynecastle.

Micky Mellon and Tam Courts each had a season in charge before Ross’ 10-week stint.

Heavy defeats to AZ Alkmaar, Hearts, St Mirren and, most recently, Celtic culminated in Ross being relieved of his duties.

But who, according to the bookies, are the main runners and riders for the Tannadice hot seat?

Liam Fox

Currently the favourite, though much of this will be down to him being given the gig temporarily.

The likelihood of him being given the job full-time rests, in part, with the results he picks up in the near future.

Fox’s coaching credentials are not in doubt and he had a spell as manager of Cowdenbeath while part of Craig Levein’s set-up at Tynecastle.

From a young age Hearts saw something in their former player, who also spent time at Raith Rovers.

Liam Fox has been put in charge temporarily.

He was also part of the Livingston coaching staff and his appointment correlates exactly with the start of West Lothian side’s 14-game unbeaten streak during the 2020/21 season.

He was later appointed as David Martindale’s assistant.

Fox then joined United and was part of Tam Courts’ coaching staff.

Kevin Thomson

After winning the League Two title with Kelty Hearts, Kevin Thomson decided to move on to pursue another challenge.

His name has been linked to a number of jobs since he left New Central Park but he is still without a club.

Kevin Thomson left Kelty after wining the League 2 title.

As with Courts, could the door at Tannadice be open to a younger coach making their way in the game?

Malky Mackay

If it is a more experienced manager, could Dundee United revisit approaching Malky Mackay?

The former SFA performance director’s name has been mooted for the top job at Tannadice before, but it did not go down well with the United support.

Would the club risk making themselves unpopular with their fan base by appointing someone who is clearly a proven manager with English Premier League experience, but comes with serious baggage?

Current Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay was sacked by Cardiff City after private WhatsApp conversations featuring racist and sexist language, which Mackay took part in, were revealed.

Last season he took Ross County to a sixth-place finish after failing to win his first 10 league matches.

Duncan Ferguson

The fans’ choice, going by the early reaction on social media.

This would not only be a box-office appointment, but it would also cheer up a fan base which has just had to endure its worst home result ever.

Duncan Ferguson has no substantial managerial experience but would instantly command respect from the fans due to his legendary status at the club.

The former United striker has also coached in various capacities at Everton for more than 10 years, serving under legendary bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez.

Duncan Ferguson has had various coaching roles at Everton.

Ferguson was initially given a role on the first-team coaching staff during David Moyes’ spell in charge and has taken over as interim manager of the Toffees on two occasions.

Would he see Dundee United as the perfect club to kick off his own managerial career?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Liam Fox will take the United team against Livingston
Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked
0
Decision-maker: Ogren
Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints…
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
EXCLUSIVE: Duncan Ferguson open to discussions with Dundee United about replacing Jack Ross
0
Clark was the United hero
St Johnstone set to sign Dundee United star Nicky Clark
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
1
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Exit: Jack Ross
Jack Ross sacked by Dundee United after Celtic humiliation
0
Freeman in action against the Hoops
Dundee United defender rages 'we are wasting everyone's time' after Celtic horror show
0
Brief reign: Ex-Dundee United boss Jack Ross.
LEE WILKIE: Lacklustre, embarrassing Dundee United aren't playing for Jack Ross - but players'…
1
Ross lasted 10 weeks as United boss
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
5

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0