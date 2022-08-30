From food tours to kayak picnics: What not to miss The Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival taking place this September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Perth and Kinross area is home to some brilliant food and drink businesses, be that local producers or top restaurants and cafes.

To celebrate the local scene and shine a light on those businesses that call the area home, a month-long food and drink festival is set to take place for the whole of September.

With around 65 firms signed up to take part in The Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival 2022, there’s a whole host of events that are suitable for all ages to get stuck into.

What is The Great Perthshire Food and Drink Festival?

Throughout the month of September, Perthshire produce will be showcased in a series of more than 50 events and happenings across the region.

With producers, growers, chefs, sommeliers, bakers and other talents taking part, the festival is about highlighting what the area has to offer.

From tastings to afternoon teas, foraging trips and baking tips, chocolate making, whisky and gin sampling, all ages can get involved in celebrating the best of regional produce.

Great Perthshire is a regional food group made up of numerous local businesses.

The Food and Drink Team’s top event picks…

While there are 50 plus events to pick from, below the Food and Drink Team have selected their must-try events for anyone looking to try something a little different.

Perth Food Tour

Fancy stretching your legs while trying a host of Scottish foods such as Cullen skink, haggis and cranachan? Then this food tour is for you.

Lasting around three hours, the tours will take place on Saturdays and Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. Groups will be a minimum of two and a maximum of eight and will be led by a guide.

It will consist of a relaxed stroll around the city and you will stop at six or seven different places for a taste of traditional Scottish food. While walking the guide will point out places of interest and share some facts about local history.

Venues you will visit include Café 80, The North Port, The Royal George Hotel, Baynes Bakers, The Perth Distillery Co, The Salutation Hotel, Cafe 80 and Cullach Brewing.

Price: £59 per person

To book: perthfoodtours.co.uk (must be booked in advance)

Iron Age food tasting and daily tours

The Scottish Crannog Centre holds many unique events throughout the year that showcase the Iron Age.

At this event you’ll be able to learn about and taste some of the foods that the Cranog dwellers would have experienced back in the day.

Price: Start from around £7 for regular tours

To book: Make sure you book in advance by calling 01887 830583 for one of these daily tours

Perth City Picnic Tours

On a kayak tour into Perth city, your guide will take you from the Willowgate Activity Centre all the way to the city where you’ll paddling under Perth’s iconic bridges as well as spotting wildlife on the way.

The group will stop at Moncrieff Island where you will all enjoy a picnic which will be supplied by Giraffe Café before returning back. A handmade cheese and tomato quiche, sandwich (cheese, ham and pickle, feta and roast pepper, pastrami, Emmental, mustard mayo, pickles and rocket or free range egg cress), crisps, a drink and a slice of delicious cake are included.

The dates it is running is Sept 2 from 7-11pm, Sept 9 from 3-6pm and Sept 16 from 7.15-10.15pm (times vary due to river tidal patterns)

Price: £50 per person

To book: Booking is essential as group sizes are limited. Please advise of any allergies/dietary requirements when booking.

Silent Auction Dinner

Pull up a chair at Giraffe Cafe, a social enterprise in Perth and enjoy a three-course set menu prepared by the firm’s trainees and staff.

Taking inspiration from the produce available in the region, the menu will reflect the season

A silent auction will follow with a range of prizes donated by local businesses such as Praveen Kumar, Perth Gift Card and more.

The event takes place on Friday September 16 from 6-10pm.

Price: N/A

To book: Booking is essential as spaces are limited. Call (01738 449 227 to book

An evening of chocolate making with local luxury chocolatier Chloe at Quince & Cook

Join Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia for a masterclass in making filled hand painted chocolate bars. You’ll learn how to paint chocolate moulds, temper chocolate and how to fill your bars with two delicious fillings.

Attendees will also have the chance to shop the store with 15% off.

The class will take place on Friday September 23 from 6-9pm at Quince & Cook Shop in Perth and no experience is needed. Class sizes are a maximum of eight people.

You’ll get to take home a recipe and chocolate making tips sheet along with some delicious chocolate bars. The team will also be on-hand to serve tea, coffee and wine throughout the evening.

Price: £65 a head with customers taking home over £25 worth of Chocolatia product at the end of it

To book: Visit www.quinceandcook.co.uk to book

The Chocolate Dipped Tay

Join chocolatier and foraging expert Charlotte Flowers as she takes you for a gentle walk around Loch Tay. She’ll introduce you to plants and describe how she uses them in chocolate – and also how they can be used for food and flavouring.

You’ll also get to taste chocolates as you go along.

The walk will last around an hour to an hour and a half. The tasting is priced at £20 but children under 12 go free, providing they are with an adult.

This event will take place on Sunday September 4 at 2.30pm, Tuesday September 6 at 2.30pm and Tuesday September 13 at 11am.

Price: £20

To book: Visit charlotte-flower-chocolates.mybigcommerce.com/workshops

The Pole Barn Launch Party

If you’re looking for something to do with the family be sure to check out The Pole Barn at the Comrie Croft near Crieff.

This chilled out family-friendly evening will see some of Strathearn’s best food trucks, locally brewed beer and live music all come together under one roof.

The Pole Barn at Comrie Croft is a new outdoor venue to enjoy the very best informal food and drink that Strathearn has to offer.

The event takes place from 4-9pm on Saturday September 10

Price:

To book: Visit www.comriecroft.com or just head along on the day

For more information and the full line-up of events visit www.greatpertshire.com