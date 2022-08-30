Young entrepreneur sells more than 40,000 meals with Perth and Fife meal prep business Macrotrition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Young entrepreneur sells more than 40,000 meals with Perth and Fife meal prep business Macrotrition

By Mariam Okhai
August 30 2022, 5.00pm
macrotrition
Jack Parr, owner of meal prep company Macrotrition.

It was the opportunity to serve up healthier food to the local community in Perth that inspired Jack Parr to launch his own meal prep business.

The 24-year-old health enthusiast who is passionate about exercise and nutrition wanted to change the public’s mindset on meal prep companies and show them how easy it can be to access healthy food options.

With a background in personal training after working at Perth Bannatyne Health Club in St Catherines Retail Park for four years the young entrepreneur had always wanted to create his own food brand and started working on Macrotrition.

Jack Parr, owner of Macrotrition.

In February 2020 he made the decision to go self-employed as a personal trainer. However, as lockdown hit in the March, Jack was left with no ability to apply for grant funding to help him.

After adapting to offering personal training online and helping out one of his friend’s businesses, Jack decided to focus on his own business and started making and delivering meals from a friend’s kitchen.

Outside the store in Perth.

By April 2021 he has launched the business with a focus on bringing nutrition meals to the masses.

Macrotrition proved a success and Jack was able to invest £5K into his first Perth venue and open the takeaway store in September 2021 on the High Street. He then invested £3.5K into his second store on Kelty’s Main Street which opened in July 2022.

 

What is on offer at Macrotrition?

Jack offers a range of set meals that are made on-site fresh to order and served hot for customers to take away.

He said: “Instead of buying a greasy takeaway they can buy Macrotrition meals and still have takeaway food but it’s not unhealthy.”

Salt and pepper chicken with rice.

The company also offers these set meals to be purchased in bulk batches of five, 10, 15 or 20 meals.

Types of dishes include creamy Cajun pasta, red Thai curry and rice, gyros wraps, teriyaki steak and rice, salt and pepper chicken with rice, mixed bean tomato pasta and burritos.

Due to body types being all shapes, Jack offers different meals in a variety of sizes for those who are shredding and trying to get lean, and for those who are trying to bulk up.

Protein bars.

Meal sizes include lean meals with 300-400 calories in them, gainer ones with 500-600 calories and an XL gainer dish had 700 calories plus in them. Prices range between £7.25 to £12.50 per dish.

For those with a sweet tooth there’s also homemade protein bars, overnight oats, smoothies, protein pancakes, juices and 3D energy drinks from America. Sides such as halloumi sticks, Cajun chips and steamed broccoli can also be purchased at an additional cost.

Made fresh to order

Menu changes occur every four months and are inspired by social media trends and discussions between Jack and his team of seven staff members including three chefs, three front of house and one kitchen porter.

With a new website launching next week, customers will be able to order their meals straight from the website and choose a suitable collection time from either the Perth or Kelty store.

All food is made on-site depending on the store chosen and is packaged and kept cold for customers to collect and keep in their fridge.

Although the team can serve up to 150 meals a day, Jack won’t restrict order timings like other companies.

Jack Parr and chef Paddy Nowakowski.

“Everyone’s lives are changing all the time,” says Jack “You can order on Monday night and collect your food from your chosen store on Tuesday morning. We’ve already sold more than 40,000 meals since starting.”

Once the website is launched customers will also have the option for delivery of their meals which will be a set day of the week, and will be accessible to those in the Dundee, Perth and Fife area.

Build your own

Customers who visit the stores can build their own meal by selecting their chosen protein, carb, veg and sauce. This option will also be made available online when the site launches.

Each order is then made and information about macros and calories is printed onto the container.

Jack said: “For people who are fussy or have allergies they can create their own meals to suit their choices and we also offer vegan and vegetarian options, too.”

Future plans

Having recently bought a Ford Transit XL Wheel Base, Jack has plans to create a mobile meal prep food truck which he has budgeted to invest £15K into.

The truck will be able to attend festivals and events, as well as pop-up in locations like Dundee. It is due to be complete in the next month and will have a similar menu to the Perth and Kelty stores.

Customers will be able to create their own meal, with all food served hot.

Both the Perth and Kelty shops are currently open six days a week, Monday to Friday from noon to 8pm, and Saturday from10:30am to 4pm, with plans to be open seven days a week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

The Great Perthshire Food & Drink Festival 2022
From food tours to kayak picnics: What not to miss The Great Perthshire Food…
0
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
From left: Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth). All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Pints aplenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival in…
0
Left to right is Andrew Chalmers-Gall, husband Alan Chalmers-Gall, Alan's mum Freida Gall and her other son Brian Gall. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
GALLERY: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry…
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
From left: Marc Wheelen with his friend Dillon McEwen and Dillon's mum Andrea McEwen are the owners of Leven's pizza truck The Oven Airstream.
Trio bring authentic Italian pizza to Leven with The Oven Airstream food truck
1
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for P&J menu, August 20 Picture shows; Pean and broad bean risotto soup. Ceres PR. Supplied by Ceres PR Date; Unknown
Recipes: Rice up your life by recreating these delicious and simple savoury dishes
dundee spar
Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for Dundee Spar mystery bag - here's…
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0