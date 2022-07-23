6 spots to dine al fresco in Fife when the sun is shining (and even when it’s not)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife really is one of the most stunning parts of Scotland, offering up some of the best views of the coast.

So it is no surprise that many venues across the area boast al fresco dining areas and beer gardens where customers can get outside and enjoy the scenery.

While Scotland isn’t always known for its warm weather, us Scots do like to take advantage of dining outside and do so at every opportunity when it is dry.

Why not pay a visit to one of the venues below picked out as some of the Food and Drink Team’s favourites for your next al fresco meal?

Hatch/The Adamson – St Andrews

If you’re looking for a trendy place to grab a bite to eat and a drink then Hatch or The Adamson are the place to go in St Andrews.

The sister venues both sit beside one another on South Street and are owned by entrepreneur Julie Dalton.

The Adamson celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year while Hatch was launched during the pandemic in April 2021.

With plenty of options to choose from on both the food and drink menus, you’re spoiled for choice.

The premises outdoor areas are also very Instagrammable and provide the perfect backdrop for an afternoon in the sun.

Address: Hatch, 129 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH and The Adamson Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

The Ship Inn – Elie

This idyllic seaside pub makes for a great spot for al fresco drinks and dining.

Located right on the shore, the venue is not just a hit with locals, but attracts plenty of tourists through its doors, too.

With stunning views of the North Sea that span for miles, why not walk off your food and drink along the sandy beach on a nice day? The walk is equally as enjoyable on a crisp morning.

Or, you can just enjoy the setting for what it is and watch everyone else do the walking.

Address: The Toft, Elie, Leven KY9 1DT

Burntisland Sands Hotel – Burntisland

Another venue located right by the sea front, the Burntisland venue is the perfect place for soaking up the sun while dining al fresco.

The food isn’t fussy or stuffy and the portions are hefty so you’ll leave more than satisfied when you leave.

With everything from traditional steak and ale pies to mac and cheese, Balmoral chicken, salads, burgers, toasties, sandwiches, dirty fries, lasagne and the classic beer battered haddock, you really can go all out here.

Why not wash everything down with a cocktail or two? Or, indulge in the dessert selection which includes brownies, homemade cheesecakes, pavlova and a cheeseboard to name a few.

Address: Lochies Road, Burntisland KY3 9JX

Society – Kirkcaldy

Situated just a short walk from Kirkcaldy Bay this is the place to go in Kirkcaldy for epic cocktails and a good time.

With live music and even club nights, you can go for a delicious meal with drinks and then hit the dance floor just hours later.

They even offer beer towers so you can sit back and enjoy a pint or two no matter the weather outside as there’s a roof that will help keep you dry if the Scottish weather doesn’t decide to play ball.

Address: 13 Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1RN

Café Continental – Kirkcaldy

Another fabulous spot in Kirkcaldy, Café Continental is well worth a trip

From Champagne to bold cocktails, not to mention a selection of wines, beers and spirits, this chic place offers a homely environment where you’ll be welcome all day.

There’s a brasserie menu as well as a main one both of which vary quite a bit.

The brasserie boasts dishes such as Thai green curry, risotto, fillet steak, seafood linguine and more, while the main features a range of pasta and pizzas, calzone and other Italian-inspired options.

Address: 6 Hill Place, Kirkcaldy KY1 1BB

The Kettlebridge Inn – Cupar

Describing itself as a “quaint and cosy village inn” The Kettlebridge Inn in Cupar serves up authentic Italian cuisine with some Scottish favourites thrown in for good measure.

It is a great establishment for all the family, and even welcomes four-legged friends, too.

You’ll find a large beer garden where you can order food within the heated marquee.

From a whole selection of starters, mains and desserts to choose from, you won’t go hungry here, that’s for sure!

Address: 9 Cupar Road, Kettlebridge, Cupar KY15 7QD

