First look inside new St Andrews cocktail bar The Physician

The Courier were offered a sneak preview of the new venue, The Physician, opening on South Street, St Andrews, on Valentine's Day.

By Joanna Bremner
Operations Director Liam Carson and Bar Tender Finlay Adamson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Operations Director Liam Carson and Bar Tender Finlay Adamson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new stylish bar serving extravagant cocktails, small plates and more is coming to South Street, St Andrews.

The Physician, from the creators of The Adamson, is a new cocktail bar inspired by St Andrews educated physician John Adamson.

The Adamson itself was the home of John Adamson, and was converted into the stylish restaurant back in 2012.

Now, a range of laboratory-style cocktails will pay homage to the doctor and physicist himself in the new cocktail bar next-door.

Cocktails on the menu, ‘The Physician’ and the ‘Hellfire Marguerita.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Managing director of The Adamson, Hatch and The Physician, Julie Wijkström, believes the new venue will bring something new to the town’s food and drinks scene when it opens on Valentine’s Day.

“The Physician is going to be the best cocktail bar in town,” says Julie.

“It’s something that you would find in big cities around the world.

“It’s bringing in the next level of trends to St Andrews and a place that you can be proud of.

“Everyone comes here because it is the home of golf. And we want to make sure people understand that this bar is on the map.”

Lab-style cocktails with Bunsen burners at The Physician, St Andrews

The cocktail list is entirely new, save for iconic The Physician cocktail (£11) which The Adamson has offered since day one.

This includes Absolut vodka, St Germain (elderflower liqueur), cranberry, raspberry, mint and lemon.

A new signature cocktail, named The Serpent (£10), references the bar’s specially designed snake logo. This drink will combine Woodford Reserve bourbon, Amaro (an Italian herbal liqueur), Aperol & lemon.

One of their dishes – the Korean Fried Chicken. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The “from the lab” section of the menu features inventive cocktails which customers can watch being made on the new Onyx bar top.

“We will be playing with things like dry ice, Bunsen burners and colour-changing techniques,” says Julie.

Cocktail fans need not worry as The Physician will still offer The Adamson’s popular cocktail making classes as well as their well-loved cocktail trees.

This includes the Doctor’s Orders cocktail tree, with The Physician, Espresso Martini
and Pharmacy cocktails (£80).

Julie’s favourite cocktail on the menu is the aptly-named Epiphany cocktail (£14).

This was inspired by cocktails she has tried in London and New York bars, combining flavours she has enjoyed elsewhere.

“It’s really special,” says Julie.

“We’re keeping that real flavour but playing with it by making it with a Bunsen burner on the bar.

“And it’s served in a conical flask like you’d have in the lab back at school.”

Fancy some beef tartare, steak and mussels with your cocktails?

There are also a range of food options available at The Physician.

For a light bite with your cocktail, you can order an oyster (£4.50) with wasabi ponzu (a citrus sauce) and lemon.

As well as snacks and nibbles like olives (£5) and roast potatoes with ranch and peppercorn mayonnaise (£8.50), The Physician also sells small plates and large plates.

How things look inside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Some of the small plates include beef tartare (£13.50), which includes Sirloin steak, chilli, garlic, egg and salted crisps.

Veggies and vegans can also get a bite at the action with the butternut squash (£10).

This is served with Harissa, pumpkin seeds, grapes and chermoula (a Moroccan-style marinade and relish).

For those looking for something a bit more filling, there are also large plates. This includes the Rib Eye steak (£34) with peppercorn sauce, or mussels (£16).

The Physician’s staff serve the mussels with garlic, cream shallots and white wine.

The Physician venue’s stylish refurb

The St Andrews venue underwent a significant renovation to become The Physician.

“It’s very bright now, and vibrant,” adds Julie.

“It’s going to be a cool place with small plates, nibbles and bigger plates too.

Ready for launch day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Here, you can spend time with your friends, colleagues, or a date.”

The dark blue and bright orange of the interior create a vibrant space for customers to drink and dine in.

With a thinner bar than was there previously, there is more space for tables and booths, and for drinking up at the bar.

The Physician will be open from 12 to midnight from Valentine’s Day 2024.

