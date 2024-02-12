Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: ‘I thought I wasn’t going to see my kids again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: ‘I thought I wasn’t going to see my kids again’

Jeanette Irvine was left with a gashed neck and battered face in the nightclub attack.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub bottle attack in Arbroath. Images: Supplied.
Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub bottle attack in Arbroath. Images: Supplied.

A mum has told how she feared for her life after having her neck sliced open in a vicious bottle attack in an Arbroath nightclub.

Jeanette Irvine was left permanently scarred after she was confronted by Marie Huggan at De Vito’s.

Huggan, 44, was jailed for nine months last week after a Dundee sheriff ruled there were no alternatives to a custodial sentence.

Jeanette Irvine
Jeanette Irvine was attacked in Arbroath. Image: Supplied.

Mother-of-six Jeanette said she was terrified of the prospect of never seeing her children again as she was being attacked.

More than 18 months on from her ordeal, she said she is still receiving counselling and regularly suffers panic attacks.

‘I thought I wasn’t going to see kids again’

Speaking after Huggan’s sentencing hearing, Jeanette, 51, said: “I’m glad she was sent to prison.

“It should have been more I think but at least it wasn’t unpaid work or anything like that.

“I honestly thought I wasn’t going to see my kids again that night.”

Marie Huggan
Nightclub attacker Marie Huggan. Image: Facebook.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Jeanette and a friend had been at the Millgate club on July 10 2022 when they were approached by Huggan.

An argument ensued at about 1.45am and Huggan shouted: “Do you know who I am?”

She smashed a glass bottle over Jeanette’s head and punched her friend.

Jeanette Irvine slashed neck
Huggan slashed Jeanette’s neck in the bottle attack. Image: Supplied.

Jeanette suffered a 10-to-12-inch slash to the left side of her neck, leaving a scar.

She also sustained painful bruising on her eyes.

Ongoing ‘mental trauma’

Reflecting on the night, Jeanette said: “We had sat down at a table and she (Huggan) had started being really aggressive.

“I knew of her but I didn’t know her personally.

“She had shouted ‘do you know who I am?’ at my friend and the next thing I know I’m just seeing stars.

“I just remember being on the floor sitting in the back of De Vito’s with the staff.”

Inside De Vito's nightclub in Arbroath.
The assault happened in De Vito’s nightclub in Arbroath.

The court heard Huggan, of Arbroath, told social workers that she had “disgraced herself” and “deserved everything she gets”.

Jeanette said she is still dealing with the impact of Huggan’s actions, saying: “It was absolutely horrific.

“The first couple of months I was just in complete shock.

“My kids were terrified to leave my side.

“It was just horrific for my family, I was having panic attacks and I’m still seeing a counsellor now for PTSD.

“It’s more the mental trauma that affects me. Nothing like this has ever happened in my life.”

Jeanette Irvine facial injuries
Jeanette’s facial injuries after being bottled. Image: Supplied.

She added: “Ever since I’ve just kept thinking about death and what would have happened if I never went to that nightclub that night and if my kids would ever see me again.

“At least justice has been done.”

Jeanette is still recovering. Image: Supplied.

Attacker ‘devastated’

Jailing “remorseful” Huggan, Sheriff Paul Brown said: “The harm caused by you to the victim is significant, both physical and psychological.”

Her lawyer added: “She was devastated when she became aware of the nature of the injuries.”

Sheriff Brown reduced the prison term from 13 months to nine because Huggan pled guilty.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus
Ernest Nicholson was caught when he chatted with a police decoy. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife offender, 58, told ‘12-year-old' he would use condom during sex to prevent pregnancy
Highland cattle are said to have been harmed near Stirling. Image: Shutterstock.
Accusation Highland cows near Stirling suffered in spring drought
Paedophile banker David Todd.
Dundee banker with 'worst abuse images ever seen' has internet access limited
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — City centre licker and cinema raid
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Dundee event planner-turned-drug dealer caught with cocaine worth £21k
Ian Dunbar will return for sentencing later after sick material was found on his phone.
Dunfermline man found fellow paedophiles on Twitter
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend
Marie Huggan at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for mum who sliced neck of Arbroath clubber in bottle attack
Lulzim Musollari (left) and Cezar Manciu (right) were caught with 22kg of cannabis near Perth.
Cannabis mule sprinted across A9 and hid in bush after Perth police stop