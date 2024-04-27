The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Pitlochry

Quaint tourist town Pitlochry is home to many well-loved restaurants serving up excellent food and drink.

And whether it’s your first time there or your fiftieth, you’ll always find something for you.

Have a read of our Pitlochry food and drink guide for some inspiration for your next trip.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

If you’re in Pitlochry in time for brunch, you should definitely try out Victoria’s.

Avocado is a firm favourite of many for the first meal of the day, and you can get it served with pretty presentation at the Atholl Road restaurant.

Their avo smash eggs combines Perthshire poached eggs with crispy Ayrshire bacon and of course plenty of smashed avocado.

It is topped with flame-roasted red peppers – something I have yet to try on my eggs – all heaped on the old reliable sourdough toast.

The family-owned Pitlochry restaurant also serve plenty of lunch and dinner options, and you can eat outside on the terrace during summer.

Address: 45 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, Perthshire, PH16 5BX

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

There are a number of places to eat cake in Pitlochry.

The Pitlochry bakery serves up coffees, pastries and more on Mill Lane.

Their pastries include croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon buns and both sweet and savoury Danishes.

Address: the Old Mill Inn, 1 Mill Lane, Pitlochry PH16 5BH

Next up on your tour of the Pitlochry food and drink scene is Mackenzie’s Coffee House.

This independent coffee shop serve a range of homemade bakes. These vary but can include coffee and walnut cake, Victoria sponge cake, scones and more.

Address: 115 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5AG

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Whenever I visit Pitlochry, I often head to Cafe Biba for lunch. This unassuming eatery has more than meets the eye.

There is a great laid back atmosphere, which combined with delicious food makes for an ideal lunch setting.

At this Pitlochry restaurant, there is heaps to choose from too.

You can get anything from a toastie or filled baguette to pizza, chilli or a burger for your lunch.

Address: 40 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5BX

Snack

3pm to 6pm

A blast from the past, traditional Scottish sweet and ice cream shop Scotch Corner is a must visit on your day sampling the food and drink in Pitlochry.

The wee shop has just celebrated its 29th anniversary, and for last 10 years have served the award winning ice cream of S Luca of Musselburgh.

They also have a Flavour Blend machine which can turn vanilla soft serve into eight different flavours, and they offer up to three on the same cone.

And they supply locally-made Scottish favourites like tablet, shortbread, fudges, macaron, plus other old-fashioned sweets, novelties, gifts and souvenirs.

Address: 131 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5AG

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

In the middle of the main drag in Pitlochry, you’ll find the Fisher’s Hotel.

One of the prettiest Pitlochry restaurants, the 4* hotel has multiple dining areas to get your hands on some grub, including The Castle Restaurant.

Though the salmon is a popular main, you might also want to go for the short rib of Scottish beef (£26.95) which looks divine.

The beef is served with a cauliflower and celery puree, potato fondant Persillade,

crispy onions and a red wine gravy.

Address: 75-79 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5BN

You won’t run out of places to eat dinner in Pitlochry.

The Fern Cottage Restaurant is where “Scotland meets the Mediterranean”.

They have a pre-theatre menu as well as a dinner menu, and a lunch menu if you’re visiting earlier in the day.

On the pre-theatre menu you can get two courses – this could be a homemade fish cake for starter and medallions of Perthshire venison for main – for £29.95.

The dinner menu is more extensive, with highlights including pan-seared duck breast or linguine aglio e olio (in a garlic and olive oil sauce).

You can – and should – top your meal off with a delicious affogato (vanilla gelato with a shot of espresso).

Address: Ferry Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5DD

A short drive from Pitlochry, you’ll reach Bridge of Tilt.

The unassuming village is home to the most romantic restaurant in Scotland.

They recently were awarded this title in the Scottish Restaurant Awards.

The Loft Restaurant is a family-run eatery that has the perfect combination of a homely atmosphere and stellar food.

I would recommend trying the grilled goats cheese and black pudding to begin your meal. This surprisingly light starter is full of flavour, and the unlikely pairing is a delight to the palate.

You might be lucky too to get a seat beside the window, with an excellent view out towards the Perthshire skyline.

Address: Invertilt Rd, Bridge of Tilt, Pitlochry PH18 5TE

Drinks

8pm till late

For drinks on your visit to Pitlochry, you should try The Auld Smiddy Inn.

Their bar snacks aren’t your basic packets of crisps and nuts.

They serve a trio of oysters for £12, which with shallot vinaigrette, Edradour whisky, tabasco and lemon.

You could also go for a cheese board with your after dinner drinks if oysters aren’t your thing.

Address: 154 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5AG

