The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Pitlochry

From avocado toast to grilled goats cheese, there is something to everyone's tastes in the quaint Perthshire town of Pitlochry.

You'll be spoilt for choice for great food and drink in and around Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
You'll be spoilt for choice for great food and drink in and around Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Quaint tourist town Pitlochry is home to many well-loved restaurants serving up excellent food and drink.

And whether it’s your first time there or your fiftieth, you’ll always find something for you.

Have a read of our Pitlochry food and drink guide for some inspiration for your next trip.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

If you’re in Pitlochry in time for brunch, you should definitely try out Victoria’s.

Avocado is a firm favourite of many for the first meal of the day, and you can get it served with pretty presentation at the Atholl Road restaurant.

Their avo smash eggs combines Perthshire poached eggs with crispy Ayrshire bacon and of course plenty of smashed avocado.

The avo smash eggs from Victoria's, Pitlochry.
The avo smash eggs from Victoria’s, Pitlochry, is certainly a pretty plate of grub. Image: Victoria’s.

It is topped with flame-roasted red peppers – something I have yet to try on my eggs – all heaped on the old reliable sourdough toast.

The family-owned Pitlochry restaurant also serve plenty of lunch and dinner options, and you can eat outside on the terrace during summer.

Address: 45 Atholl Road, Pitlochry, Perthshire, PH16 5BX

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

There are a number of places to eat cake in Pitlochry.

The Pitlochry bakery serves up coffees, pastries and more on Mill Lane.

Their pastries include croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon buns and both sweet and savoury Danishes.

Address: the Old Mill Inn, 1 Mill Lane, Pitlochry PH16 5BH

Sweet Danishes from The Bakery Pitlochry.
Sweet Danishes from The Bakery Pitlochry. Image: The Bakery Pitlochry/Facebook.

Next up on your tour of the Pitlochry food and drink scene is Mackenzie’s Coffee House.

This independent coffee shop serve a range of homemade bakes. These vary but can include coffee and walnut cake, Victoria sponge cake, scones and more.

Address: 115 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5AG

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Whenever I visit Pitlochry, I often head to Cafe Biba for lunch. This unassuming eatery has more than meets the eye.

There is a great laid back atmosphere, which combined with delicious food makes for an ideal lunch setting.

There are plenty of options when you stop for lunch at Cafe Biba, Pitlochry. Image: Cafe Biba.

At this Pitlochry restaurant, there is heaps to choose from too.

You can get anything from a toastie or filled baguette to pizza, chilli or a burger for your lunch.

Address: 40 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5BX

Snack

3pm to 6pm

A blast from the past, traditional Scottish sweet and ice cream shop Scotch Corner is a must visit on your day sampling the food and drink in Pitlochry.

The wee shop has just celebrated its 29th anniversary, and for last 10 years have served the award winning ice cream of S Luca of Musselburgh.

Scotch Corner Pitlochry's ice cream from S Luca of Musselburgh.
Scotch Corner Pitlochry’s ice cream from S Luca of Musselburgh. Image: Scotch Corner.

They also have a Flavour Blend machine which can turn vanilla soft serve into eight different flavours, and they offer up to three on the same cone.

And they supply locally-made Scottish favourites like tablet, shortbread, fudges, macaron, plus other old-fashioned sweets, novelties, gifts and souvenirs.

Address: 131 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5AG

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

In the middle of the main drag in Pitlochry, you’ll find the Fisher’s Hotel.

One of the prettiest Pitlochry restaurants, the 4* hotel has multiple dining areas to get your hands on some grub, including The Castle Restaurant.

Pitlochry restaurant Fisher's Hotel serves up tasty dishes like this short rib of Scottish beef, served with gravy.
The short rib of Scottish beef. Image: Fisher’s Hotel, Pitlochry.

Though the salmon is a popular main, you might also want to go for the short rib of Scottish beef (£26.95) which looks divine.

The beef is served with a cauliflower and celery puree, potato fondant Persillade,
crispy onions and a red wine gravy.

Address: 75-79 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5BN

You won’t run out of places to eat dinner in Pitlochry.

The Fern Cottage Restaurant is where “Scotland meets the Mediterranean”.

They have a pre-theatre menu as well as a dinner menu, and a lunch menu if you’re visiting earlier in the day.

A main dish from The Fern Cottage Restaurant in Pitlochry, the duck breast served with red pesto mash potato, roast veg and chilli and apricot sauce.
A main dish from The Fern Cottage Restaurant in Pitlochry, the duck breast served with red pesto mash potato, roast veg and chilli and apricot sauce. Image: Fern Cottage Restaurant.

On the pre-theatre menu you can get two courses – this could be a homemade fish cake for starter and medallions of Perthshire venison for main – for £29.95.

The dinner menu is more extensive, with highlights including pan-seared duck breast or linguine aglio e olio (in a garlic and olive oil sauce).

You can – and should – top your meal off with a delicious affogato (vanilla gelato with a shot of espresso).

Address: Ferry Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5DD

A short drive from Pitlochry, you’ll reach Bridge of Tilt.

The unassuming village is home to the most romantic restaurant in Scotland.

They recently were awarded this title in the Scottish Restaurant Awards.

Pitlochry restaurant The Loft Restaurant serves up tasty dishes like this grilled goats cheese and black pudding starter
The grilled goats cheese and black pudding starter at The Loft Restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Loft Restaurant is a family-run eatery that has the perfect combination of a homely atmosphere and stellar food.

I would recommend trying the grilled goats cheese and black pudding to begin your meal. This surprisingly light starter is full of flavour, and the unlikely pairing is a delight to the palate.

You might be lucky too to get a seat beside the window, with an excellent view out towards the Perthshire skyline.

Address: Invertilt Rd, Bridge of Tilt, Pitlochry PH18 5TE

Drinks

8pm till late

For drinks on your visit to Pitlochry, you should try The Auld Smiddy Inn.

Their bar snacks aren’t your basic packets of crisps and nuts.

They serve a trio of oysters for £12, which with shallot vinaigrette, Edradour whisky, tabasco and lemon.

You could also go for a cheese board with your after dinner drinks if oysters aren’t your thing.

Address: 154 Atholl Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5AG

Do you have any other favourite places to eat in Pitlochry? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Food & Drink

What did journalist Joanna Bremner think of £150 'women's wellness day' at award-winning Fife retreat? Image: Suzanne Black Photography.
What did I think of £150 'women's wellness day' at award-winning Fife retreat?
Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth offers up authentic Italian fodder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broth3rs in Perth nails crowd-pleasers and traditional Italian dishes alike
We review German rotisserie chicken in Monifieth for a Drive-Thru Review, with British young piemaker of the year, Ethan O'Hare.
We try German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway in Monifieth car wash - hidden gem or…
You can enjoy your meal outside in a range of Fife restaurants, including Society Kirkcaldy. Image: Society Kirkcaldy.
5 spots to dine al fresco in Fife when the sun is shining (and…
Lauren Runciman, director of Black Mamba, Dundee, says the Dundee high streets are not dying.
'Dundee isn't dying': How popular eateries are leading a city centre revival
4
Jamie Butler is the new owner of The Copper Oven pizza restaurant in Arbroath.
'I quit my call centre job to learn pizza from the pros in Naples…
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin has released her first cookbook, showcasing the bountiful larder of Perthshire, Fife and Angus. Image: Sarah Rankin Cooks.
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin on why we should connect with our food’s origins
Chair of Scottish Honeyberry Growers, John Wilson alongside Catherine Sim in the honeyberry orchard near Cupar, Fife.
Honeyberries: What's the story behind the mysterious Fife 'superfruit'?
There is lots of excellent food to try on your visit to Carnoustie, including this baked haddock and chorizo dish from WeeCOOK, Barry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The best food and drink to try on a day in Carnoustie
Ailsa Cameron of Ailsa's Kitchen.
Why foodie market goers are getting up early for 28-year-old Ailsa's Blairgowrie bakes

Conversation