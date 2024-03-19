Perthshire restaurant named best in Scotland for romance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire restaurant named best in Scotland for romance

Popular eateries in Arbroath and Anstruther were also among the big winners at the Scottish Restaurant Awards.

By Chloe Burrell
The Loft Restaurant in Pitlochry.
The Loft Restaurant in Pitlochry. Image: Facebook

A Perthshire restaurant has been crowned the best in Scotland for romance.

The Loft Restaurant in Bridge of Tilt, near Pitlochry, claimed the title of Romantic Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards.

The venue – which gets five-star reviews on Tripadvisor – was one of nine restaurants from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to either win or come runner-up at the ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

Adrian Musat, who owns the restaurant with his wife Nicoletta, said: “Nicoletta and I were thrilled when the Scottish Restaurant Awards announced that we were once again finalists for Romantic Restaurant of the Year!

“We were delighted to win again (we took the trophy home last year as well) particularly as the voting is public, and relies on the support and loyalty of our wonderful customers.

“We believe that it is a combination of the attentive service, intimate setting and classic menu that make it such a romantic restaurant.”

Adrian Musat and his wife Nicoletta of Loft Restaurant in Bridge of Tilt.
Adrian Musat and his wife Nicoletta of Loft Restaurant. Image: Adrian Musat

He added: “We have been married since 1994 and took over the Loft Restaurant in 2016.

“Since then we have worked extremely hard, together with our wonderful team, to deliver exceptional service and create a varied menu full of the best Scottish produce.

“We are so happy be recognised in this way and so grateful for the continued support from our lovely customers.

“We are looking forward to another busy and exciting season in Blair Atholl.

“We would also like a special mention for Adrian and Cristina Anisca, the couple who have worked with us since the very beginning, as without them we could not have made it.

“Adrian certainly contributed a lot to this nomination!”

The full list is below.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year for the second year running.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.
The Wee Chippy in Anstruther. Image: Google Street View

A post on the takeaway’s Facebook said: “Absolutely delighted to say we won!

“Huge thanks to our staff (the best team ever), our suppliers but most of all thanks to all our amazing customers.

“Without you, this wouldn’t be possible and makes all the hard work totally worthwhile.”

Arbroath bistro’s delight at restaurant award

Andreou’s Bistro in Arbroath took home the gong for Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year.

Head chef and owner Andrew McDonald told The Courier: “We are extremely delighted to be awarded the best Mediterranean restaurant in Scotland for the second time in the last three years.

“It’s a huge achievement for the staff for all their hard work, whom I dedicate the award to, and the customers that have supported us for the last five years since we opened.

The team at Andreou's Bistro in Arbroath won Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year.
The Andreou’s Bistro team. Image: Scottish Restaurant Awards/Facebook

“It’s also a huge achievement for me and my family, giving Greek Cypriot food the recognition it deserves.

“We are all over the moon to bring this award back to Arbroath.

“Also big shout out to Tahini in Dundee who were in the same category as us.

“They didn’t win but they are such a lovely restaurant.”

Earlier this year, a Dundee Indian restaurant was named the best in central Scotland at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

Scottish Restaurant Awards: Full list of winners from Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Dundee

  • Howff Secret Supper Club – winner, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Fife

  • The Wee Chippy, Anstruther – winner, Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year
  • Antioch Restaurant, Dunfermline – winner, Turkish Restaurant of the Year
  • Burger Island, Burntisland – highly commended, Burger Restaurant of the Year

Perth and Kinross

  • The Loft Restaurant, Bridge of Tilt – winner, Romantic Restaurant of the Year

Angus

  • Andreou’s Bistro, Arbroath – winner, Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

Stirling

  • Karma Lake of Menteith, Port of Menteith – winner, Hotel Restaurant of the Year
  • The Birds and Bees, Stirling – highly commended, Scottish Restaurant of the Year
  • The Orangery at Victoria Square, Stirling – highly commended, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

