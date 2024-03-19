Perthshire restaurant named best in Scotland for romance

A Perthshire restaurant has been crowned the best in Scotland for romance.

The Loft Restaurant in Bridge of Tilt, near Pitlochry, claimed the title of Romantic Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards.

The venue – which gets five-star reviews on Tripadvisor – was one of nine restaurants from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to either win or come runner-up at the ceremony in Glasgow on Monday night.

Adrian Musat, who owns the restaurant with his wife Nicoletta, said: “Nicoletta and I were thrilled when the Scottish Restaurant Awards announced that we were once again finalists for Romantic Restaurant of the Year!

“We were delighted to win again (we took the trophy home last year as well) particularly as the voting is public, and relies on the support and loyalty of our wonderful customers.

“We believe that it is a combination of the attentive service, intimate setting and classic menu that make it such a romantic restaurant.”

He added: “We have been married since 1994 and took over the Loft Restaurant in 2016.

“Since then we have worked extremely hard, together with our wonderful team, to deliver exceptional service and create a varied menu full of the best Scottish produce.

“We are so happy be recognised in this way and so grateful for the continued support from our lovely customers.

“We are looking forward to another busy and exciting season in Blair Atholl.

“We would also like a special mention for Adrian and Cristina Anisca, the couple who have worked with us since the very beginning, as without them we could not have made it.

“Adrian certainly contributed a lot to this nomination!”

The full list is below.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year for the second year running.

A post on the takeaway’s Facebook said: “Absolutely delighted to say we won!

“Huge thanks to our staff (the best team ever), our suppliers but most of all thanks to all our amazing customers.

“Without you, this wouldn’t be possible and makes all the hard work totally worthwhile.”

Arbroath bistro’s delight at restaurant award

Andreou’s Bistro in Arbroath took home the gong for Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year.

Head chef and owner Andrew McDonald told The Courier: “We are extremely delighted to be awarded the best Mediterranean restaurant in Scotland for the second time in the last three years.

“It’s a huge achievement for the staff for all their hard work, whom I dedicate the award to, and the customers that have supported us for the last five years since we opened.

“It’s also a huge achievement for me and my family, giving Greek Cypriot food the recognition it deserves.

“We are all over the moon to bring this award back to Arbroath.

“Also big shout out to Tahini in Dundee who were in the same category as us.

“They didn’t win but they are such a lovely restaurant.”

Earlier this year, a Dundee Indian restaurant was named the best in central Scotland at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

Scottish Restaurant Awards: Full list of winners from Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Dundee

Howff Secret Supper Club – winner, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Fife

The Wee Chippy, Anstruther – winner, Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year

– winner, Fish and Chips Restaurant of the Year Antioch Restaurant, Dunfermline – winner, Turkish Restaurant of the Year

– winner, Turkish Restaurant of the Year Burger Island, Burntisland – highly commended, Burger Restaurant of the Year

Perth and Kinross

The Loft Restaurant, Bridge of Tilt – winner, Romantic Restaurant of the Year

Angus

Andreou’s Bistro, Arbroath – winner, Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

Stirling