Tayside and Fife restaurants voted among best in Scotland

The winners were praised for their "commitment to excellence", which organisers said has "raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape".  

By Gavin Harper
An external view of The Wee Chippy in Anstruther.
The Wee Chippy was one of two Anstruther winners. Image: Google Maps.

Five Tayside and Fife restaurants – including two from the same town –  have been voted among the best in the country.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther was named Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant thanked its staff and customers for their support.

It said: “A massive thank you to all our lovely customers, our fantastic suppliers who look after us, but mostly our wonderful staff.

“They work day after day giving the best service with fantastic food.

“Thank you all so much, you mean the world to us.”

‘We could not be happier’ says Anstruther business

It was a double success for the Fife town at the awards in Glasgow on Monday.

Eastern Touch won Indian Restaurant of the Year at the ceremony.

Khairul Alam, who runs the restaurant, was delighted to have won.

He said: “We are over the moon to have been recognised as Scotland’s favourite Indian Restaurant.

Khairul Alam from Eastern Touch with his son Neil at the Scottish Restaurant Awards. Image: Khairul Alam.

“We constantly strive to bring an authentic flavour to Fife and we could not be happier that our area has been so successful at this year’s awards.”

“Thanks to all our customers from the bottom of our hearts for the confidence you have placed in us.

“We will continue to serve you faithfully.”

Perth restaurant owner ‘delighted’ with Scottish Restaurant Awards win

Monika Staszak, who runs Koku Shi Perth, said she was “over the moon” after the Princes Street premises was named Japanese Restaurant of the Year.

“We are absolutely delighted with our first-ever award.

Monika Staszak, who runs Koku Shi Perth. Image: Monika Staszak.

Monika, who also runs Polka Dot Boutique in the Fair City, thanked her customers for their support.

She added: “We are very grateful to our customers for their votes and our fantastic team for their hard work.”

The other Courier Country award winners were Antioch Restaurant in Dunfermline, which won Turkish Restaurant of the Year.

An external view of Antioch Restaurant in Dunfermline.
Antioch in Dunfermline was among the winners at the 2023 Scottish Restaurant Awards. Image: Google Maps.

The Loft in Pitlochry claimed the title for Romantic Restaurant of the Year.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene.

“By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists.

“Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”

