Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife

A woman was cut free from her car following a three-vehicle crash in Fife on Tuesday.

The collision, which involved two cars and an HGV, happened on the B942 between Abercrombie and Pittenweem around lunchtime.

The woman was transferred to a waiting ambulance but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Three-vehicle crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Tuesday police were called to the B942 between Abercrombie and Pittenweem, following a report of a three-vehicle crash.

“Ambulance attended and the road was closed for recovery.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances and a heavy rescue appliance were sent to the incident

She said: “We received a call at 12.36pm to the crash on the B942.

“We sent two appliances from Methil, one from Anstruther and a heavy recue unit to the scene.

“Firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment rescued a woman from her car.

“She was transferred to a waiting ambulance for transportation to hospital.”