Fife Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife Cutting equipment was used to rescue the woman from her car following the crash on the B942 between Pitenweem and Colinsburgh. By Lindsey Hamilton July 4 2023, 3.59pm A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations A woman was cut free from her car following a three-vehicle crash in Fife on Tuesday. The collision, which involved two cars and an HGV, happened on the B942 between Abercrombie and Pittenweem around lunchtime. The woman was transferred to a waiting ambulance but the extent of her injuries are unknown. Three-vehicle crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.35pm on Tuesday police were called to the B942 between Abercrombie and Pittenweem, following a report of a three-vehicle crash. "Ambulance attended and the road was closed for recovery." A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances and a heavy rescue appliance were sent to the incident She said: "We received a call at 12.36pm to the crash on the B942. "We sent two appliances from Methil, one from Anstruther and a heavy recue unit to the scene. "Firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment rescued a woman from her car. "She was transferred to a waiting ambulance for transportation to hospital."