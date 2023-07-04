Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss

A blind technology expert from Fife has taken a trip on the UK’s first self-driving bus to research how it could help people with sight loss.

Stuart Beveridge, head of assistive technology at Glenrothes based charity Seescape, travelled on the Stagecoach service from Ferrytoll Park and Ride to the Edinburgh interchange.

The purpose of his journey was to find out more about the autonomous navigational technology used on the service and if it could aid those living with a visual impairment.

As part of his research, Stuart is using a personal mobility aid created by Biped which helps people navigate their way around and avoid obstacles using sound feedback and GPS instructions.

The smart harness is worn on the shoulders and uses self-driving software from the Honda Research Institute.

Technology can help people live independently

The 37-year-old said: “My journey on the self-driving bus was a brilliant and fascinating experience which gave me a better understanding of how this technology works.

“This is relevant as it links in with the work I am doing to test and review the Biped device, which can assist people with navigation in their daily lives.

“The potential for assistive technology to transform the lives of people with visual impairments is unlimited and can ultimately support them to live more independently.

“I can offer advice, support and demonstrations on assistive technology to anyone with an interest at Seescape’s visual impairment hub or by visiting them at home.”

Steven Russell, innovation manager at Stagecoach Bus, added: “We are thrilled to learn that Stuart had an enjoyable trip on our new AB1 service.

“At Stagecoach, we are committed to building a transport network that is open and accessible.

“We are proud to offer the UK’s first autonomous bus service, providing an inclusive and convenient travel experience for all.”