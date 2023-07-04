Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss

Stuart Beveridge, of Glenrothes charity Seescape, travelled the Stagecoach service to find out more.

By Laura Devlin
Stuart Beveridge, head of assistive technology at Seescape. Image: Seescape.
A blind technology expert from Fife has taken a trip on the UK’s first self-driving bus to research how it could help people with sight loss.

Stuart Beveridge, head of assistive technology at Glenrothes based charity Seescape, travelled on the Stagecoach service from Ferrytoll Park and Ride to the Edinburgh interchange.

The purpose of his journey was to find out more about the autonomous navigational technology used on the service and if it could aid those living with a visual impairment.

As part of his research, Stuart is using a personal mobility aid created by Biped which helps people navigate their way around and avoid obstacles using sound feedback and GPS instructions.

The smart harness is worn on the shoulders and uses self-driving software from the Honda Research Institute.

Technology can help people live independently

The 37-year-old said: “My journey on the self-driving bus was a brilliant and fascinating experience which gave me a better understanding of how this technology works.

“This is relevant as it links in with the work I am doing to test and review the Biped device, which can assist people with navigation in their daily lives.

“The potential for assistive technology to transform the lives of people with visual impairments is unlimited and can ultimately support them to live more independently.

“I can offer advice, support and demonstrations on assistive technology to anyone with an interest at Seescape’s visual impairment hub or by visiting them at home.”

Stuart on the driverless bus service.
Steven Russell, innovation manager at Stagecoach Bus, added: “We are thrilled to learn that Stuart had an enjoyable trip on our new AB1 service.

“At Stagecoach, we are committed to building a transport network that is open and accessible.

“We are proud to offer the UK’s first autonomous bus service, providing an inclusive and convenient travel experience for all.”

