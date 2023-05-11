WATCH: World first ‘driverless’ bus service launches in Fife – but there is still a driver on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

WATCH: World first ‘driverless’ bus service launches in Fife – but there is still a driver on board

The buses switch between autonomous ('driverless') and manual driving during the service between Edinburgh Park and Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife.

By Joanna Bremner
The CAVForth autonomous bus demonstration as it drives across the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The CAVForth autonomous bus demonstration as it drives across the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The CAVForth ‘driverless’ bus service will launch on May 15, loaded with smart tech – but it doesn’t fully drive itself yet.

Stagecoach’s new ‘driverless’ bus service will travel from the Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing to the Edinburgh Park Transport Exchange.

The term ‘driverless’ is a bit of a misnomer, however, as there is not one but two drivers on board the buses at a time.

They are known as the bus captain and the safety driver, and both are trained to take over when required.

Meet the ‘driverless’ bus bus driver

Callum Jones is one of the bus captains (or safety drivers). He is trained to take the wheel whenever the bus’s smart software isn’t in charge.

While Callum, 33, said the computer “should” be in charge for over 90% of the route, there are a couple of places where the drivers have to do “manual driving”.

Safety driver Callum Jones ready to take over when required. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, he added that “the bus is capable of doing the full route.”

The bus drives autonomously – that’s with the computer – across the Forth Road Bridge.

The system is also in control from the M90 and M8 to the A720 in Edinburgh.

The driver has to take over when the bus is heading to and around the Ferrytoll park and ride and at the Edinburgh Park Transport Exchange.

Watch the ‘driverless’ bus from the passenger seat as it heads over the Forth Road Bridge in the video below.

The safety drivers on the AB1 (or Abby as it is also fondly referred to) keep their hands hovering over the wheel at all times. This is both to reassure passengers and so that they can take control quickly if something goes wrong.

They will also take over when met with severe weather, blue lights or road works.

Would you get on the ‘driverless’ bus in Fife? Take part in our poll.

“We’ve done over ten hours worth of driving experience in [an] autonomous service on public roads,” Callum added.

He agreed that, initially, it felt a little scary and surreal to get behind the wheel.

“But then your driver instincts take over,” he said.

“You’re too busy keeping an eye on the road and what the bus is doing.

“It just feels like a normal bus ride after that.”

Data crunching helps driverless bus navigate Fife

Jim Hutchinson is the CEO of Fusion Processing Ltd, the company responsible for the complex sensors the bus is equipped with. He explained how the tech works.

“There are quite a few different sensors. So there’s LiDARs” (laser imaging sensors) – “Radar and there’s cameras.

“They all gather lots of information and that all goes back to our central processing units.”

Data also comes in from things like traffic signals and Transport Scotland too, via cellular connection.

The ‘driverless’ bus crossing the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Jim continued: “It crunches through all of that data and it works out the environment which it is in.

“From what it can see, it will work out where all the cars are, where the cyclists are, where it is on the lane. So then it’s got knowledge of its destination and it plans a route, then it breaks that down into a number of steps to execute.

“The final stage is to actually send the electric signals through to the actuator – that’s the steering, breaks and throttle.”

And if something goes wrong? Jim says the system is very quick to act.

“One of the benefits of the system is that it’s very fast. So it has a very good view all around and it knows what’s going on.

“As a human driver, you’re looking forward then you have to turn your head and look around. But our system is looking around it all the time.

“It can react much quicker than a human can.”

Watch the video above to put yourself in the passenger seat for the ‘driverless’ bus ride.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]