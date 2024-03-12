Key city group claims Dundee FC stadium plan could cause crashes on the Kingsway

Car crashes, congestion and increased pollution will be “inevitable” if Dundee FC builds a stadium complex next to the Kingsway, it has been claimed.

Members of The Dundee Civic Trust (DCT) group are highly critical of the proposed transport measures under consideration for the proposed development at Camperdown Park.

DCT members claim the stadium proposal “fails principally on the ground of congestion and pollution.”

In a letter seen by The Courier, the trust raises concerns about parking, access to the stadium complex and traffic safety on the Kingsway.

“The proposed eastbound entry into the new football ground from Kingsway will not be safe,” the letter states.

“It will just take a few delays at the permit check point and the queue would quickly extend well onto the A90 with no means of controlling it.

“And it would be on the inside of a fast 50mph bend. Collisions will be inevitable.”

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms has headed a bid to build a stadium able to hold at least 12,500 fans, with up to 183 residential units, on a piece of land east of Camperdown Park.

Who are the Dundee Civic Trust and why have they shared their concerns?

Dundee Civic Trust is a voluntary body and charitable trust which aims to encourage the highest standards of design in new buildings and regeneration projects.

They have sent a copy of their letter to Dundee City Council and to Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland.

DCT members are particularly concerned about congestion at the Myrekirk Road roundabout.

“The roundabout will simply not be able to handle a huge injection of football traffic seeking to make a 180-degree turn”, it says.

“Cars will have to queue on the entry road to be checked, and the back of the queue presents a serious collision risk to eastbound traffic decelerating from the Kingsway.”

How will supporters exit the new Dundee FC stadium?

Members of the group also have concerns about how supporters will exit the complex.

“Delays will be caused by two new pedestrian crossings needed for the large volume of fans expected to park in Dunsiane Industrial Estate and walk across this flyover.”

“At the same time, some traffic leaving the football ground car park off-ramp will be trying to slip right to join the eastbound A90.

“And will have to cross over at exactly the same point, traffic on the A90 seeking to slip left to get to the A923 flyover.

“This combination of congestion, unpredictable queueing, and traffic slip movements crossing each other, seems to be dangerous in the extreme.

Dundee Civic Trust: Parking will cause ‘huge economic damage’

The application for planning permission in principle shows the new stadium would have 324 matchday parking spaces.

However, members of the DCT argue parking issues will negatively impact local residents and businesses.

“A very large number of cars will use the existing car park at Camperdown Leisure Park”, it says.

“The park contains around 800 parking spaces, of which 665 are uncontrolled public spaces. This will undoubtedly be used by football fans.”

The group claims this will cause “huge economic damage” to the businesses located there, such as Cineworld and the Dundee Ice Rink.

“Very many more cars will be used as transport to the football matches than can be accommodated in the dedicated planned car park”.

DCT members also shared “serious reservations” about the available off site parking in the letter.

“Permitting this development would be very bad for carbon reduction, as well as generating a big and unnecessary increase in traffic congestion.”

How does Dundee FC plan to tackle safety, congestion and parking issues?

Leading transport consultants Systra carried out a traffic analysis as part of the planning application.

They found that on ordinary matchdays there would likely be “some localised congestion” on the A90 in the hour prior to kick-off, but the Systra report said this would be reduced before the match started.

Analysts did highlight “high levels of congestion” on the Kingsway when Dundee was hosting games against Celtic or Rangers.

Systra suggested traffic issues could be improved by adjusting Myrekirk Roundabout traffic signals at peak times.

Dundee FC has previously said it would support the use of a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to control parking during matchdays.

A traffic statement in the planning documents states: “In principle, the TRO would state that on-street parking was not permitted during events at the stadium, setting out the specific time periods which may apply.

“The club say they would work with the council on a ‘suitable form of parking restriction’ in these areas.”

Dundee Civic Trust approaches Transport Scotland with concerns

Developers submitted the planning application on February 8 with the consultation stage opening on Saturday March 16.

A Transport Scotland spokesman confirmed they had received the letter containing the DCT’s concerns.

Officials said they would reply in due course.

“We have also been notified of the planning application and a response is currently being prepared,” he added.

“We have requested additional time to consider this planning application and we will respond to Dundee City Council when we are content we are able to provide an informed response on those elements that are within our scope of interest.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Due to legal reasons, it would not be appropriate for the council to comment on an ongoing application for planning permission.

“Any objections received would be considered by the council as part of the planning process.”

A Dark Blue Property Holdings Ltd spokesperson said: “As part of the Planning Permission in Principle process for a project of this scale and complexity, we have engaged with a wide range of specialists to deliver a comprehensive and compelling submission.

“We will continue to liaise with key stakeholders throughout the process to deliver a full planning application that will ultimately enable us to bring the vision for the Camperdown Stadium Development to life.”