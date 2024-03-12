LEE WILKIE: Extending Luke McCowan contract would be real statement of Dundee intent

I’m not shocked Dundee are keen to tie Luke McCowan to a longer contract.

Getting a player of his age, in the kind of form he’s in, to commit to a longer deal would be a great bit of business.

Yes, it will cost them a bit more in wages in the short term.

But if McCowan keeps playing the way he has been, it won’t be long until bigger clubs are sniffing about.

A new contract protects Dundee. So far, so simple.

But what about the player?

There must have been loads of players over the years in similar circumstances to Luke who’ve been advised to leave any new contract offer on the back burner for while, just in case interest from elsewhere presented itself.

Dundee fans – and fans of other non-giant Glasgow sides – are probably more used to seeing star players leave to head down south.

I’d never criticise a player for taking that opportunity to boost their earning potential. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

But it’s always disappointing for fans when it happens, not to mention frustrating for managers, who end up having perform major squad surgery on a yearly basis.

For Luke to be talking positively about signing a new deal with Dundee speaks volumes about a couple of things.

First – it suggests he’s loving his football at the moment. And that counts for a hell of a lot.

Second – it tells me that whatever Tony Docherty has built up to now at Dundee is something players want to be part of.

Both things bode really well, I think.

If you’re having a great spell as a player – as McCowan as now – the prospect of a move might appeal less than ordinarily. Simply going into work every day and enjoying yourself can be priceless.

‘On the right journey’

And we’ve seen from Dundee that they’re on a positive path this season.

Newly promoted from the Championship, they’ve stepped up to the top flight and more than held their own.

That will fill players with confidence in the manager’s methods and have them believing they’re on the right journey with him.

If Dundee can capitalise on all of that and tie one of their top Premiership performers to an extended contract, I’ll see that as a big statement about the club.