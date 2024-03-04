‘Talks ongoing’ over new Dundee contract for star man Luke McCowan confirms Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Talks ongoing’ over new Dundee contract for star man Luke McCowan confirms Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues top scorer said he'd be 'buzzing' to earn an extension to his current Dens Park deal.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.

A contract extension for star man Luke McCowan is on the agenda for Dundee.

And there could be more key players tied down to longer deals says manager Tony Docherty.

The majority of permanent contracts at Dens Park expire in 2025, including McCowan’s.

However, Docherty is determined to “create stability” at the club by securing the long-term future of the club’s top assets.

And McCowan is key to that.

Luke McCowan and manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
McCowan and manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

The former Ayr United man has been an impressively consistent performer for the Dark Blues as they chase down a top-six finish on their first season back at Premiership level.

He tops the club’s scoring charts and leads the assist chart, too, alongside Liverpool loanee Owen Beck.

McCowan said he’d be “buzzing” to extend his stay at the club with a new contract.

And his manager confirmed Dundee are equally keen to extend his deal.

“Luke has been a top performer for me this season,” Docherty said.

“Not just on the pitch but off the pitch he has really advanced himself in terms of leadership and authority in the group.

“He’s a brilliant player for me but also a great team-mate for his team.

Dundee's main man Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee’s main man Luke McCowan celebrates his equaliser at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“When you get your good players performing like that you want to keep them at the club.

“So, yeah, talks are ongoing at the moment.

“Luke enjoys it here and we all love him. We like working together.

“It’s a good environment and you want to keep your best players.

“Luke has areas to improve still but we feel here is the right environment for him to do that.

“That’s something we’ll endeavour to do.”

More to come?

Docherty also confirmed plans are being made to improve the squad in the summer.

Part of those plans also include contract extensions for their best performing stars.

He added: “In your first season up after promotion, you have to establish yourself in the division.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“We have a lot of loan signings to help us.

“But it’s about trying to create stability in the football club. The first season is so important and we have a long way to go but, so far, progress has been good.

“As a club, we need to create that stability in terms of our own players.

“That’s what we are doing.

“So when you get an opportunity to keep your best players with you, you endeavour to do that.

“We are looking at recruitment going forward and it’s all about improving and developing.

“That’s what I will continue to do with the squad on a daily basis.”

More from Dundee FC

Kilmarnock celebrate after grabbing a point at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on new contract wish as he talks top-six…
Owen Beck and Dan Armstrong was a fierce battle throughout the 90 minutes. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points from one that got away against Kilmarnock - including defending…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Derek McInnes ahead of kick off. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Kilmarnock 'disappointment' as he explains Trevor Carson omission
Robbie Deas celebrates after earning his side a point. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as late strike denies Dee win…
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Dundee won't watch 'embarrassing' Celtic loss - we're focused on future
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt big injury blow ahead of Kilmarnock clash
Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee's Ricki Lamie: Celtic humiliation hurts but Dee must show they can bounce back
Osman Sow was a key man in Dundee's 2021 promotion. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow leaves struggling English outfit
Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Celtic thrashing as Dee endure one of worst defeats…
2

Conversation