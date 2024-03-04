‘Talks ongoing’ over new Dundee contract for star man Luke McCowan confirms Tony Docherty

A contract extension for star man Luke McCowan is on the agenda for Dundee.

And there could be more key players tied down to longer deals says manager Tony Docherty.

The majority of permanent contracts at Dens Park expire in 2025, including McCowan’s.

However, Docherty is determined to “create stability” at the club by securing the long-term future of the club’s top assets.

And McCowan is key to that.

The former Ayr United man has been an impressively consistent performer for the Dark Blues as they chase down a top-six finish on their first season back at Premiership level.

He tops the club’s scoring charts and leads the assist chart, too, alongside Liverpool loanee Owen Beck.

McCowan said he’d be “buzzing” to extend his stay at the club with a new contract.

And his manager confirmed Dundee are equally keen to extend his deal.

“Luke has been a top performer for me this season,” Docherty said.

“Not just on the pitch but off the pitch he has really advanced himself in terms of leadership and authority in the group.

“He’s a brilliant player for me but also a great team-mate for his team.

“When you get your good players performing like that you want to keep them at the club.

“So, yeah, talks are ongoing at the moment.

“Luke enjoys it here and we all love him. We like working together.

“It’s a good environment and you want to keep your best players.

“Luke has areas to improve still but we feel here is the right environment for him to do that.

“That’s something we’ll endeavour to do.”

More to come?

Docherty also confirmed plans are being made to improve the squad in the summer.

Part of those plans also include contract extensions for their best performing stars.

He added: “In your first season up after promotion, you have to establish yourself in the division.

“We have a lot of loan signings to help us.

“But it’s about trying to create stability in the football club. The first season is so important and we have a long way to go but, so far, progress has been good.

“As a club, we need to create that stability in terms of our own players.

“That’s what we are doing.

“So when you get an opportunity to keep your best players with you, you endeavour to do that.

“We are looking at recruitment going forward and it’s all about improving and developing.

“That’s what I will continue to do with the squad on a daily basis.”