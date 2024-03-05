Kinross-shire transport group honoured for four decades of volunteering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire transport group honoured for four decades of volunteering

The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme provides transport for people who would otherwise be stuck at home

By Morag Lindsay
Volunteer drivers David Aird, Rosemary Hudson and Jim Marshall smiling in a Kinross garden
Volunteer drivers David Aird, Rosemary Hudson and Jim Marshall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Kinross-shire volunteer group is celebrating 40 years as the community’s driving force.

The Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme (KVG&ROS) recently won Age Scotland’s national award for Services to Older People.

The title acknowledges the work the group has done over the last four decades to provide essential transport to people who might otherwise be stuck in their homes.

Its squad of 33 drivers pick up residents across Kinross-shire – including Glenfarg and all the smaller towns and villages – and take them to essential appointments and social outings.

That might be hospital visits, or dentist appointments.

Often it’s something as simple as a trip to the hairdresser, or the supermarket.

Reg Gray speaking to a woman
Reg Gray is a regular user of the Kinross-shire transport group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Last year, the drivers completed 2,900 volunteer hours and clocked up 5,000 miles.

And for the 300 or so clients on the charity’s books, it’s a lifeline they could not do without.

Kinross regulars would be lost without their transport group

Reg Gray, 91, has been going back and forward from his home in Kinross to his dentist in Dollar recently.

“It’s a very good service,” he said.

“The drivers are all friendly and you get a good chat on the way.”

Anne Henderson, 77, used it recently to attend a funeral. Her friend Jenny Pennell, 85, relies on it to get to the hairdresser.

Jenny Pennell and Anne Henderson speaking over a cup of tea
Jenny and Anne are big fans of the Kinross transport group too . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another pal Pat Saulnier, 89, from Kinross, uses it to get to her hospital appointments at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“It’s a wonderful service,” she said.

“I don’t know what we’d do without it.”

Pat Saulnier, an elderly smiling lady
Pat Saulnier has been using the transport group to get from Kinross to Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The human aspect is as important as the transport itself, says Iona Philp, the Kinross Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme’s administrator and one of only two paid employees.

“It can be stressful going to these appointments,” she says.

“So having someone to drive you, and chat and take your mind off things makes a big difference.

“People are always so grateful.”

Social runs help tackle isolation

Pauline Watson, the group’s secretary, started volunteering after her late mum used the service.

Now she helps with things like fundraising and spreading the word.

Drivers are paid 45p a mile and passengers pay a small fee. Many of the clients are elderly, but the service is there for anyone who needs it.

Group of five people standing in front of banner advertising the Kinross-shire Volunteer Group & Rural Outreach Scheme
Ellis Meikeljohn (assistant administrator), Jim Marshall (volunteer driver), Pauline Watson (secretary), David Aird (chairman), and Rosemary Hudson (volunteer driver) are proud to represent the Kinross-shire Volunteer Group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers can pick people up anywhere in Kinross-shire, and take them anywhere they need to go, including hospital appointments in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

But sometimes it’s the smallest runs that make the biggest difference.

The group was initially set up to tackle social isolation and give people independence, and that’s every bit as vital as it was in the 1980s, says Pauline

“Social runs are a big part of it,” she said.

“That might be visiting a friend in a nursing home, or going to the hairdresser. We’ve got one lady doing a 10-week IT course at the moment.

“We’re doing about 170 runs a week. These are people who simply wouldn’t be able to do these things if we weren’t here.”

Drivers get as much back

Retired accountant Jim Marshall is one of the volunteer drivers.

Jim Marshall
Volunteer driver Jim Marshall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He insists they get as much out of the service as their clients.

“There’s the satisfaction of being able to give something back to the community,” he said.

“But the people we drive are all really good company. Most of them have had long and interesting lives and they’ve always got stories to tell.”

More recently, the group has also started working with Perth and Kinross Council’s social work department and the Kinross foodbank Broke Not Broken.

It can also provide financial support to people who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

David Aird
Chairman David Aird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kinross-shire Volunteer Group and Rural Outreach Scheme chairman David Aird says the team are proud of their award from Age Scotland, and determined to go on serving their community.

“When you think what it would cost the NHS in missed appointments if our clients couldn’t get there, there’s a much wider value to society,” he said.

To find out more, or to book a driver, call 01577 840196.

Conversation