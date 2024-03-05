16-year-old from Dundee buys Rangers FC supporters bar in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16-year-old from Dundee buys Rangers FC supporters bar in Spain

Mitchell Carling, the son of former McGill owner Graeme Carling, has acquired his first business aged just 16.

Mitchell Carling, 16, has bought a Rangers FC supporters bar in Spain. Image: Carling Group
Mitchell Carling, 16, has bought a Rangers FC supporters bar in Spain. Image: Carling Group
By Rob McLaren

Many 16-year-olds dream of being served their first pint – but Dundonian Mitchell Carling has gone one better and bought a bar.

Mitchell said he wants to follow in the footsteps of his parents, Graeme and Leanne Carling, who have numerous property and business investments.

He attended the High School of Dundee and Strathallan School before moving abroad, splitting his time between Spain and Dubai, where his parents are now based.

He left school at the end of last year to pursue his business dreams.

Speaking from Spain, he said: “I’ve watched my parents complete deals my whole life and I’ve never really known any different.

Teenage tycoon Mitchell Carling is looking to make more investments. Image: Carling Group

“From a young age I’ve been interested in making my own money. They were fully supportive when I said I wanted to leave school and get going in business.

“I’ve really happy to have started my own investment business and get my first deal over the line.”

Rangers FC supporters bar acquisition

The teenage tycoon has acquired Bar None in Benalmádena in the Costa Del Sol which is a Rangers FC supporters bar.

Mitchell has previously attended the bar to watch many of his team’s games.

“I support Rangers FC and would go to that bar to watch games with my family,” he said.

Bar None in Costa Del Sol. Image: Google Maps

“We got to know the owner who was looking to retire, which made it an easy deal to do.

“The bar’s really popular among Rangers fans and has been on the go for more than 20 years.

“We’re now in the process of investing in upgrading the bar.”

£1m a year ambitions for Mitchell Carling

Mitchell is aiming to add around 10 hospitality businesses to his PTR Hospitality portfolio in the next two to three years.

He wants his business to be earning around £1 million a year by that point.

He adds: “I have no plan in working in a single bar. I’ve looking at big scale here. I’m looking to own a few – or more than a few – at the same time.

“I’d like to at least have 10 businesses in the next two or three years. Hopefully with EDITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of more than £1m.

Mitchell’s parents, Graeme and Leanne Carling.

“I’m planning all the investments to be mainly hospitality, bars and restaurants, in Spain.”

Mitchell said having his parents on hand to offer advice and support will be invaluable.

“Ever since I hit early teens I’ve been interested in money and trying to make my own money and fascinated on how other people make money,” he added. “I’ve listened to loads of seminars and podcasts.

“I’m excited to get started in business. We’ve identified a pipeline of exciting acquisition prospects.

“Having my parents there for advice about deals and negotiations is a major benefit.”

