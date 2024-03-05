Perth takeaway boss issues SOS as £18k roof repair threatens to sink business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth takeaway boss issues SOS as £18k roof repair threatens to sink business

China China owner Pete Chan says the last 18 months have been exceptionally tough for the takeaway trade in general and his Perth business in particular

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Chan holding plates of food outside his China China premises in Perth.
Pete Chan outside his China China takeaway in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

A popular takeaway boss has issued a desperate plea for support after his shop was landed with an £18,000 roof repair bill.

China China owner Pete Chan says the emergency could spell the end for the 21-year-old Perth business.

The cost of living crisis, rising energy costs and inflation have already created the toughest trading conditions he can remember.

And now he’s volunteering to be put in the stocks and pelted with eggs and wet sponges in return for donations.

Pete issued an appeal on Facebook at the weekend, asking people to help keep the flat roof over the shop’s head by buying a meal or two.

Perth takeaway boss Pete Chan smiling broadly as he prepares food in his China China takeaway in Perth.
Perth takeaway boss Pete Chan issued a plea on Facebook. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

He wrote: “Over two decades, my wee shop has helped many causes, initiatives, charities and even individuals down on their luck.

“I’ve never asked for anything in return and I’m asking for your help now.

“I’m not asking for hand outs – only that you come and spend some money at China China to help support us.”

Speaking to The Courier on Monday, Pete said he’s been humbled by the reaction.

Supporters are donating money. Pals have offered to put on a DJ night. And regular customers are offering to help with fundraising.

The response has led him to set up a Save The Roof fund to try to keep the business afloat.

Pete Chan set to bring back Perth stocks

“Things have been very tough for the last 18 months and this just felt like the final blow,” he said.

“It’s been hand to mouth in the takeaway trade. And when we got the estimate for the roof I said to my wife ‘that’s enough’.

China China exterior
Pete Chan runs the China China takeaway in Perth. Image: Google.

“But the kids I have working for me in the shop are a great influence. The ‘Young Team’ have persuaded me to keep going.

“One of them said ‘why don’t you sit on the wee island in front of the shop and get people to throw sponges and eggs and things at you in return for a donation? You’ve got so many enemies, you’d make a fortune’.

“And if it does the job I’ll give it a go.”

‘Time to give back some kindness’

China China, on Perth’s St Leonard’s Bridge, has become famous across Scotland for its extensive gluten-free menu. One customer travels down from Wick to stock up on curry sauce.

And Pete is well known in Perth for supporting various community causes.

At Christmas he offered free meals for the jobless.

During Covid he dished up hundreds of free meals to council workers and NHS staff.

Pete Chan, will fellow Bag o Chips founders at Perth's South Inch
Pete Chan, left, helped set up the Bag O Chips mental health walk in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He was one of the founders of the Bag o Chips mental health walk in Perth, which recently celebrated its third anniversary.

And he’s one of the driving forces behind the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on.

A number of donors to his #savetheroof fundraiser say that’s why they’re supporting him now.

One wrote on Facebook: “You do so much for the community so time for people to show their appreciation and give back some of the kindness you show everyone else.”

Another said: “You deserve something back with all the good you do for the local community.”

And another wrote: “The work you do for your local community is noticed from afar, we see you, you’re a good person, we’ll be taking a drive up in a couple of weeks time.”

Donations to the China China Save The Roof fund can be made to P&A CHAN, account number 16772786, sort code 83-47-00. Donors should quote ‘savetheroof’.

