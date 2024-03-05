Perth takeaway boss issues SOS as £18k roof repair threatens to sink business

A popular takeaway boss has issued a desperate plea for support after his shop was landed with an £18,000 roof repair bill.

China China owner Pete Chan says the emergency could spell the end for the 21-year-old Perth business.

The cost of living crisis, rising energy costs and inflation have already created the toughest trading conditions he can remember.

And now he’s volunteering to be put in the stocks and pelted with eggs and wet sponges in return for donations.

Pete issued an appeal on Facebook at the weekend, asking people to help keep the flat roof over the shop’s head by buying a meal or two.

He wrote: “Over two decades, my wee shop has helped many causes, initiatives, charities and even individuals down on their luck.

“I’ve never asked for anything in return and I’m asking for your help now.

“I’m not asking for hand outs – only that you come and spend some money at China China to help support us.”

Speaking to The Courier on Monday, Pete said he’s been humbled by the reaction.

Supporters are donating money. Pals have offered to put on a DJ night. And regular customers are offering to help with fundraising.

The response has led him to set up a Save The Roof fund to try to keep the business afloat.

Pete Chan set to bring back Perth stocks

“Things have been very tough for the last 18 months and this just felt like the final blow,” he said.

“It’s been hand to mouth in the takeaway trade. And when we got the estimate for the roof I said to my wife ‘that’s enough’.

“But the kids I have working for me in the shop are a great influence. The ‘Young Team’ have persuaded me to keep going.

“One of them said ‘why don’t you sit on the wee island in front of the shop and get people to throw sponges and eggs and things at you in return for a donation? You’ve got so many enemies, you’d make a fortune’.

“And if it does the job I’ll give it a go.”

‘Time to give back some kindness’

China China, on Perth’s St Leonard’s Bridge, has become famous across Scotland for its extensive gluten-free menu. One customer travels down from Wick to stock up on curry sauce.

And Pete is well known in Perth for supporting various community causes.

At Christmas he offered free meals for the jobless.

During Covid he dished up hundreds of free meals to council workers and NHS staff.

He was one of the founders of the Bag o Chips mental health walk in Perth, which recently celebrated its third anniversary.

And he’s one of the driving forces behind the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on.

A number of donors to his #savetheroof fundraiser say that’s why they’re supporting him now.

One wrote on Facebook: “You do so much for the community so time for people to show their appreciation and give back some of the kindness you show everyone else.”

Another said: “You deserve something back with all the good you do for the local community.”

And another wrote: “The work you do for your local community is noticed from afar, we see you, you’re a good person, we’ll be taking a drive up in a couple of weeks time.”

Donations to the China China Save The Roof fund can be made to P&A CHAN, account number 16772786, sort code 83-47-00. Donors should quote ‘savetheroof’.