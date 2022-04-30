Perth’s top 6 food places for gluten-free eaters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you follow a gluten-free diet and you’re eating out in Perth, these restaurants offer up dishes catering for your requirements.

With venues now committed to accommodating multiple dietary requirements, there are usually a good handful that go above and beyond, creating bespoke menus and specials centred around diners who wish to eat gluten-free dishes.

To help those looking for the best places to dine out gluten-free, The Courier Food and Drink team has devised a list of some of our top spots in Perth to check out on your next outing.

Tabla

Owned and run by chef Praveen Kumar and his wife Swarna, Tabla offers up an authentic Indian dining experience.

On the main menu, all curries can be made gluten-free – just ask staff for details.

Choose from dishes such as Andhra fish curry, gosht dopiaza and Kolhapuri chicken.

Address: 173 South Street, Perth PH2 8NY

Broth3rs

Offering traditional Italian cuisine, Broth3rs prides itself on using quality, seasonal ingredients.

A relaxed environment, there is a dedicated gluten-free menu.

Choose from pasta dishes such as carbonara, Napolitana and amatriciana to mussels, antipasti and risotto.

Address: 24 George Street, Perth, PH1 5JR

Kisa’s

Family-run restaurant and wine bar Kisa’s serves up popular dishes in chic surroundings.

Kim and Sam Wightman’s purpose-built eatery also has ample outdoor seating for the better weather.

Chose from gluten-free options such as soup, open sandwiches, signature salads and baked potatoes at lunchtime to steak, seafood pie, Thai curry and mussels on the evening menu. There’s even a tempting pavlova on the dessert menu …

Address: 1 Mill Street, Perth, PH1 5HZ

Paco’s

A mainstay in Perth’s restaurant scene for over 30 years, Paco’s is a vintage American-style diner with much to offer.

Inside, the restaurant is filled with interesting memorabilia, meanwhile the extensive menu offers up pizzas, pasta, seafood, chicken, Mexican dishes, burgers and a wide selection of steaks.

There is a dedicated allergens menu so diners can easily identify the dishes that cater for their needs.

Address: 3-5 Mill Street, Perth, PH1 5HZ

Willows

Know for its welcoming atmosphere, Willows is located in the heart of Perth.

Offering breakfast, lunch, coffee and everything in between.

The menu has a helpful allergen key identifying dishes that are gluten-free.

Address: 12-14 St Johns Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

China China

More a takeaway than a restaurant (although there are some seats inside!) China China’s reputation catering for gluten-free diets is well known across Perth and beyond.

Owner Pete Chan and his team serve up delicious, traditional dishes with Cantonese, Pekingese and Thai influences fused with contemporary cooking methods.

They will prepare gluten, MSG, oil and salt free dishes upon request. Just ask the team about any ingredients and they will be able to advise.

Address: 9-11 St Leonards Bridge, Perth, PH2 0DR