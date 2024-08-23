Two Dundee school mates on the success of their food truck – which serves your chips with a side of banter

You will hear – and smell – ‘Chips And…’ food truck in Dundee before you see it.

Old Harris Academy school friends Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie are behind the street food spot on Fairmuir Street.

There is a banterous atmosphere at ‘Chips And…’, which I can hear from the moment I step out of my car around the corner.

The smell of the food, too, reaches me, and guides me through the wee car park where the food truck is situated.

Mark and Charlie call their customers the “troops”, and the camaraderie between the duo – and those ordering dish after dish – is clear.

The pals are constantly hopping back into the food truck to serve their many customers while we’re chatting, with new folk arriving every few minutes.

The food truck is heaving for a spot so far from the city centre. There’s clearly an appetite for the food from ‘Chips And…’ – and no wonder.

Buddies Mark and Charlie serve up ‘refined granny cooking’

At the moment, they cook the food in Mark’s flat, and bring it to the truck to serve the hungry Dundonians.

The food offering is what Mark calls “refined granny cooking”.

“I’ve always said I wanted it to be like what your gran would cook you, but refined,” he says.

“A wee bit jazzed up.”

Charlie adds: “That was the whole point of doing this.

“We wanted to normal, traditional fun, but with a wee bit more time and care.”

The duo have been overwhelmed by the support of folk in Dundee since they set up ‘Chips And…’ last October.

“The amount of people that have come that we didn’t know before, and we’re not mates with,” says Mark, “that’s the best thing about it.

“There are regulars that come every single Thursday and Friday, and it’s people we didn’t even know six months ago.”

Even people Mark has played against in football have showed up to support the duo.

Mark and Charlie are also grateful to John Alexander who owns the yard where their food truck is set up, who has been a great help along the way.

“It’s been so great,” Mark adds.

“Hopefully we can sustain it, because I love it. I love standing in that van speaking to everybody.”

What did I think of the food from ‘Chips And…’ in Dundee?

I tried out some food from ‘Chips And…’ on my visit.

The menu includes loaded chips, toasties and pasta – but these are not in any way simplistic.

The toastie fillings include chicken tikka masala, haddock goujons, cajun mac and cheese and more.

And you can enjoy meatball marinara on chips from there too.

I had a taste of the peppered steak melt on chips (£8.50). This is an enormous portion.

You should have felt the weight of the box it came in.

The meat is deliciously tender, and packed with flavour. It’s no wonder, considering Mark and Charlie spend eight hours cooking it.

The dish also comes with a slice of buttered white bread. This is perfect for either making yourself a wee chip butty, or for soaking up the delicious gravy that the meat is soaked in.

The grated cheddar sprinkled on top a adds a lovely burst of sharpness, to cut through the salty, umami flavour of the steak.

Now I am not the biggest mushroom fan, but these were flavourful and not at all slimy.

Nor am I a fan of coleslaw. But this homemade slaw is different to any other type I have tasted.

Most can be sickly and overly creamy, but this is light, and spicy.

‘The chips are the star of the show’

Mark proudly tells me that the “chips are the star of the show”.

The food truck’s name, highlighting the chips above all else, comes with the same level of confidence.

And I have to tell you that it is justified.

They are super salty, and are nicely softened by the bedding of rich gravy below.

The ones which aren’t coated in gravy are incredibly crispy, adding a nice crunch to the dish.

The chips are parboiled, then fried and fried again, and coated with a “special seasoning” – the ingredients to which the best friends would not share.

But I can tell you that it is salty and flavourful.

Halloumi Jengas (2 for £2) are another highlight of the menu.

These quirkily named cheese bites are chunks of halloumi, coated in a deliciously moreish spice combination, and served with a chilli jam.

They are crunchy on the outside and tender and gooey on the inside. Not at all the overcooked or chewy halloumi I’ve experienced.

These are another hit from ‘Chips And…’, plus the fun Jenga imagery shows the creative spark from these guys.

For more reviews, check out our food and drink section on our website.