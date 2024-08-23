Two Dundee school mates on the success of their food truck – which serves your chips with a side of banter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Dundee school mates on the success of their food truck – which serves your chips with a side of banter

The former Harris Academy pupils are passionate about serving up "refined granny food" from their spot near Clepington Road.

Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie run Dundee food truck 'Chips And...'
Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie run Dundee food truck 'Chips And...' Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

You will hear – and smell – ‘Chips And…’ food truck in Dundee before you see it.

Old Harris Academy school friends Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie are behind the street food spot on Fairmuir Street.

There is a banterous atmosphere at ‘Chips And…’, which I can hear from the moment I step out of my car around the corner.

The smell of the food, too, reaches me, and guides me through the wee car park where the food truck is situated.

Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald at the food truck serving customers.
Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald at the food truck serving customers – banter is an added bonus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mark and Charlie call their customers the “troops”, and the camaraderie between the duo – and those ordering dish after dish – is clear.

The pals are constantly hopping back into the food truck to serve their many customers while we’re chatting, with new folk arriving every few minutes.

The food truck is heaving for a spot so far from the city centre. There’s clearly an appetite for the food from ‘Chips And…’ – and no wonder.

Buddies Mark and Charlie serve up ‘refined granny cooking’

At the moment, they cook the food in Mark’s flat, and bring it to the truck to serve the hungry Dundonians.

The food offering is what Mark calls “refined granny cooking”.

“I’ve always said I wanted it to be like what your gran would cook you, but refined,” he says.

“A wee bit jazzed up.”

Charlie adds: “That was the whole point of doing this.

“We wanted to normal, traditional fun, but with a wee bit more time and care.”

The cajun mac and cheese side and the steak melt with chips from ‘Chips And…’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The duo have been overwhelmed by the support of folk in Dundee since they set up ‘Chips And…’ last October.

“The amount of people that have come that we didn’t know before, and we’re not mates with,” says Mark, “that’s the best thing about it.

“There are regulars that come every single Thursday and Friday, and it’s people we didn’t even know six months ago.”

Charlie and Mark, aged 14, when they played football together - Mark is second from the left, and Charlie third from the right.
Charlie and Mark, aged 14, when they played football together – Mark is second from the left, and Charlie third from the right. Image: Mark McDonald.

Even people Mark has played against in football have showed up to support the duo.

Mark and Charlie are also grateful to John Alexander who owns the yard where their food truck is set up, who has been a great help along the way.

“It’s been so great,” Mark adds.

“Hopefully we can sustain it, because I love it. I love standing in that van speaking to everybody.”

What did I think of the food from ‘Chips And…’ in Dundee?

I tried out some food from ‘Chips And…’ on my visit.

The menu includes loaded chips, toasties and pasta – but these are not in any way simplistic.

The toastie fillings include chicken tikka masala, haddock goujons, cajun mac and cheese and more.

And you can enjoy meatball marinara on chips from there too.

I had a taste of the peppered steak melt on chips (£8.50). This is an enormous portion.

You should have felt the weight of the box it came in.

The peppered steak melt on chips from 'Chips And...' in Dundee.
The peppered steak melt on chips. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The meat is deliciously tender, and packed with flavour. It’s no wonder, considering Mark and Charlie spend eight hours cooking it.

The dish also comes with a slice of buttered white bread. This is perfect for either making yourself a wee chip butty, or for soaking up the delicious gravy that the meat is soaked in.

The grated cheddar sprinkled on top a adds a lovely burst of sharpness, to cut through the salty, umami flavour of the steak.

Now I am not the biggest mushroom fan, but these were flavourful and not at all slimy.

Nor am I a fan of coleslaw. But this homemade slaw is different to any other type I have tasted.

Most can be sickly and overly creamy, but this is light, and spicy.

‘The chips are the star of the show’

Mark proudly tells me that the “chips are the star of the show”.

The food truck’s name, highlighting the chips above all else, comes with the same level of confidence.

And I have to tell you that it is justified.

They are super salty, and are nicely softened by the bedding of rich gravy below.

Great pals Mark and Charlie at the 'Chips And...' food truck near Clepington Road.
Great pals Mark and Charlie at the ‘Chips And…’ food truck near Clepington Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The ones which aren’t coated in gravy are incredibly crispy, adding a nice crunch to the dish.

The chips are parboiled, then fried and fried again, and coated with a “special seasoning” – the ingredients to which the best friends would not share.

But I can tell you that it is salty and flavourful.

Halloumi Jengas (2 for £2) are another highlight of the menu.

These quirkily named cheese bites are chunks of halloumi, coated in a deliciously moreish spice combination, and served with a chilli jam.

The halloumi Jenga from 'Chips And...' in Dundee.
The halloumi Jenga from ‘Chips And…’ in Dundee.

They are crunchy on the outside and tender and gooey on the inside. Not at all the overcooked or chewy halloumi I’ve experienced.

These are another hit from ‘Chips And…’, plus the fun Jenga imagery shows the creative spark from these guys.

For more reviews, check out our food and drink section on our website.

