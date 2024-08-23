Watch breath-taking drone footage of Stirlingshire – and meet the man behind it

The beauty of Stirlingshire’s sweeping landscapes, charming villages and historic towns is hardly a secret.

But, sometimes, seeing things from a new perspective can remind even lifelong residents just how stunning their neighbourhood is.

That’s certainly the case when it comes to the work of YouTuber Coconut Island Drones.

The name might suggest tropical, sandy beaches, but Cowie locals will know that ‘Coconut Island’ is a longstanding nickname for the village.

It’s also home to ‘Kev’ – also known as Drone Guy, the usually anonymous man behind the channel – and where his lifelong interest in film was sparked.

A lifelong love of film (and flying)

With over 100 aerial videos of Stirling and its surroundings – including the city centre, Bridge of Allan and Aberfoyle – the channel has amassed more than 1,000 followers, and some clips have been watched more than 20,000 times.

“My dad was always into filming. He had the old Super 8 cine cameras and filmed a lot of Cowie – the gala days – and bits of Stirling, Celtic Park,” the 53-year-old says.

“He covered a lot of different subjects. And I was fascinated with his cameras, and loved his videos.”

One of Kev’s childhood ambitions was to fly planes or helicopters. Though it never became a reality for him, he did bag another dream role as a projectionist at Stirling‘s Vue cinema, after being fascinated with projectors from a young age.

“It was the greatest job I ever had,” he smiles. “But, just like anything, everything went all-digital. At least I had a chance at doing a job I’d always wanted to do.”

Then, in late-2021, his passions for filming, flying and machinery aligned when he invested in a drone and started experimenting.

As well as making beautiful short films, Kev wants to collect footage for future generations to watch back years from now, just as he does today with his own father’s old films.

“It’s probably the only hobby I’ve had in my entire life where I’ve just been right in there from day one, and I still get the same thrill now flying it as I did the first time,” he says.

‘I caught the most spectacular sunrise I’ve ever seen’

Cowie was the first place Kev filmed from the sky with his drone, and the serene footage of his hometown remains a personal favourite.

Another highlight is his breath-taking video of the Wallace Monument at sunrise – a cinematic winter expedition his granddaughter was excited to accompany him on.

“It was freezing cold,” he laughs. “I caught the most spectacular sunrise I’ve ever seen.”

Kev ventured out of Stirling to visit Killin’s Falls of Dochart, and the video is one he’s especially proud of.

“It was a really nervous flight,” he remembers, “But I just had to capture it – the Falls of Dochart in full flow. What a sight.”

In the future, he hopes to film at the famous Devil’s Pulpit gorge, though fellow drone pilots have told him it’s an extremely tricky spot to navigate, as well as being a popular destination for tourists.

“It’s trying to get a time for getting down there when I’ve got enough light to do it, and when there’s nobody about,” Kev explains, “Luckily, I work shifts. The vast majority of my videos, I’ll do during the week.”

‘Swallows tend to follow the drone’

As well as astounding shots of Stirlingshire’s great outdoors, the Coconut Island Drones channel also has its fair share of fascinating indoor videos, generally of long-abandoned or even derelict buildings. These include Cowie Miners Welfare social club, and the former Prudential offices at Stirling’s Craigforth Campus.

Filming indoors is more difficult, according to Kev, since any loss of GPS signal will prompt the drone to turn around, as it attempts to return to its last known location. Navigating sharp turns and tight spaces can also be a headache.

Generally speaking, however, he says technology improvements in recent years mean drones are easy to operate, with some practise and common sense required.

“You must be aware of your surroundings: pylons, trees – anything, really. If you’re going sideways, that’s when you’re most likely to crash into something,” Kev advises.

“If I have any doubt whatsoever and think I’m maybe just a bit close, I’ll go up another 10 metres, to give myself that bit of room.”

As for other air traffic, Kev has never experienced any incidents involving drones or birds while out filming.

“I’ve had birds fly close. I’ve had a flock of geese that flew all round my drone, but gave it a wide berth.

“Swallows tend to follow the drone. They come in for a look, but they don’t come too close. I’ve never had any issue with birds – even birds of prey.”

