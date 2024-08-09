12 of the best restaurants in Stirling

Stirling’s culinary scene is as rich as its history, offering restaurants for every occasion.

Here are some of our top spots to eat in the city, from charming Italian eateries to those serving Scottish classics.

1) Brea

Award-winning Scottish restaurant Brea is one of the finest in the city.

Its menu boasts haggis, burgers, seafood and vegan dishes – all made using locally sourced ingredients.

Dubbed one of the best restaurants in Scotland, customers can enjoy a cosy atmosphere and unique specials here.

Address: 5 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

2) Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia aims to deliver an authentic Italian experience in the heart of Scotland.

The restaurant’s founder, Saverio Santoro, is from Bari in Puglia, and his kitchen serves up speciality pizzas and pastas.

Classic Italian desserts, including tiramisu and mascarpone mint and lemon cheese cake, are also on the menu.

Address: 52 Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

3) Cafe Aina

If Greek food is one of your favourites, then Cafe Aina is the place for you.

It’s the perfect spot to eat at with friends, offering souvlaki with chicken, pork, falafel, tofu, halloumi and more.

The chocolate cake – which is vegan – is a personal favourite.

And if you’re wondering where the name Aina comes from, the Greek and Cypriot family that runs the restaurant joined together the initials of the four sons: Anastasios, Iakovos, Nikos and Angelos.

Address: 34-36 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

4) Fletcher’s

Housed in a converted Georgian building, Fletchers is a great spot to dine and enjoy a cocktail – or two!

Breakfast and brunch pull in plenty of diners, while the evening menu has classic main courses, burgers, seafood and sourdough pizza.

With a huge selection, there’s something for everyone.

Address: 78 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

5) Italia Nostra

Another example of standout Italian cuisine is Italia Nostra.

The family-run restaurant has been a staple for locals and visitors alike, offering steak, chicken, veal, seafood, pasta and pizza.

Diners can sit inside or enjoy the floral display on Baker Street.

Address: 25 Baker Street, Stirling, FK8 1BJ

6) The Allan Park

Allan Park is a hidden gem, with Scottish ingredients enhancing every aspect of the menu.

If you’re partial to a roast, they serve one every Sunday with all the trimmings.

Afternoon tea and lunch is also offered, while the main menu features seafood, a mediterranean bowl, pizza Napoletana and more.

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

7) River House

Although it’s on the outskirts of the city centre, River House is one of the most popular restaurants in Stirling.

From classic dishes to seafood, buns and tacos, the vast menu has something for everyone.

An array of drinks and cocktails are also a speciality of the restaurant.

Address: The Castle Business Park, Stirling, FK9 4TW

8) King Cons

If you’re fancying a light bite with a pub atmosphere, King Cons is the place to go.

It’s one of Stirling’s newer restaurants, taking over the former Tingle Bar premises, and offers pizzas, burgers and loaded fries.

Swing by on the right night and there will be live music to accompany your meal.

Address: 26-28 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

9) The Pend Cafe & Bistro

The Pend has been a Stirling favourite for years and now, with a new owner at the helm, the eatery is now offering an evening menu on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Italian meat, seafood and mezzo platters are on offer, as well as beef ragu, venison burgers and more.

Address: 81 Port Street, Stirling, FK8 2ER

10) An Dárna

If a five course tasting menu is what you’re after, An Darna has you covered.

Every five weeks, the menus change and adapt, according to seasonal ingredients available, meaning every dining experience here is almost guaranteed to be completely unique.

Wine and drinks pairings are also tailored for each menu.

Address: 3 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

11) Hermann’s Restaurant

In the old town of Stirling lies Hermann’s, an Austrian-Scottish restaurant.

It takes its name from Tirolean owner Hermann Aschaber, and offers schnitzel and strudel, as well as Scottish dishes.

Hermann’s is the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat if visiting Stirling Castle or other nearby attractions.

Address: Mar Place House, 58 Broad Street, Stirling, FK8 1EF

12) Mediterranéa

The name gives it away, but Mediterranéa specialises in – you guessed it – Mediterranean cuisine.

This restaurant fuses cuisine from Greece, Spain and Lebanon to boast a range of meze and tapas.

Address: 4 Viewfield Place, Stirling, FK8 1NQ