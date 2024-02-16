Stirling city centre café for sale as owner to retire after 25 years working there

An elderly couple say it is the “right time” to retire as they prepare to say goodbye to their Stirling city centre café.

Irene Williams took on The Pend Cafe, Deli & Bistro on Port Street in 2019.

The 69-year-old first started working at the café when it was a greengrocer in 1999, shortly after moving to the city with her husband Geoffrey, 70.

The couple are now selling the business.

Irene said: “I’ve loved working here over the years, there’s always been a great buzz about the place.

“It’s an amazing business and it’s ready for the next person to come along and put their own stamp on it.

“It’s the right time to step back, but I’ll be really sad to leave the place.”

Owner of Stilring café ‘enjoyed every minute of it’

The Port Street spot underwent a transformation when the couple took over from Mr and Mrs Carter five years ago.

Deciding to turn the entire unit into a café, they renamed The Green Grocer Cafe to The Pend.

Irene added: “I just want to thank all the amazing customers who have supported us over the years.

“We’ve had some loyal customers who I’ve watched grow up in the cafe and now they have kids of their own.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and can’t thank the wonderful members of staff enough.”

The Williams will continue to run The Pend Cafe, Deli & Bistro until a buyer is found.

Anyone interested in taking on the business is asked to get in touch directly.

Elsewhere in Stilring, a brand new brunch café, Mimis Brunch House, will soon open in place of Oscar’s Wine Bar.