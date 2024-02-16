Cost of Dundee’s Western Gateway school rises to £25m with start date still up in air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of Dundee’s Western Gateway school rises to £25m with start date still up in air

The government announced the Western Gateway school was not among the successful projects chosen to receive funding last year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Some of the homes in the Western Gateway.
Some of the homes in the Western Gateway.

The cost for Dundee’s Western Gateway school has now climbed to £25m following a funding snub by the Scottish Government.

However, it has been revealed that Dundee City Council is set to fully fund the school despite the setback.

A new report has shown that it is assumed approximately £4m will be funded by developer contributions with the balance being met from borrowing for the project.

It was previously hoped the school would open by 2026.

However, the report shows that the project’s first round of funding, a sum of £7.5m, is not scheduled until ’26/27 – with the rest earmarked for ’27/28.

Snubbed by Scottish Government

The project has been plagued with setbacks and controversy.

To help fund the new school, families moving into the Western Gateway area paid an extra four-figure “roof tax” when buying their homes.

The £5,000 sum was factored into house prices when residents were buying and was not an additional cost to be paid upfront.

An artist’s impression of the Western Gateway development.

Contributions from hundreds of families are therefore expected to cover a chunk of the project, freeing up the council’s budget for other costly schemes.

It was hoped Holyrood would shell out the money for around half of the, at the time, £21.8 million project – with the council applying for the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) in October 2022.

The proposed Western Gateway/Ardler school catchments. Image: DC Thomson.

But in October last year, the government announced the Western Gateway school was not among the successful projects chosen to receive funding, despite meeting the criteria.

In response, the Scottish Government highlighted that the competitive nature of the fund and budget pressures meant some projects missed out.

It was also revealed that prior government funding awarded for Dundee schools –including the new £100 million East End Community Campus – meant the Western Gateway school was not deemed a priority.

The funding snub angered members of the local community, who have accused the council of not acting quickly enough.

Hurdles still to be addressed

But the local authority has said there are a number of obstacles still to be addressed before the completion.

These include planning consent for the next phase of development, the timing of the transfer of ownership of the proposed site, and site servicing.

Stewart Hunter, convener of children, families and communities said: “When we met the community prior to Christmas we were clear that despite the disappointment of not receiving funding for the project, our commitment to building a primary school for the community remained.

Cllr Stewart Hunter, convener of children, families and communities. Image: DC Thomson

“Despite significant financial challenges not only have we been able to maintain funding for the school we have been able to increase it. 

“Our continued commitment to delivering the school is clear”

