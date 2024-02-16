Man, 51, taken to hospital after assault in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 51, taken to hospital after assault in Dundee

Police are appealing for witnesses following Monday's attack.

By Andrew Robson
Police have launched an appeal after assault on Ballindean Road in Dundee.
Ballindean Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 51-year-old man was left injured and then taken to hospital after an assault in Dundee.

The man was assaulted by another man on Ballindean Road in Douglas at around 11am on Monday.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the attack.

Police have launched an appeal to find a man in his 30s they believe is connected to the incident.

They describe him as a male with short dark hair, of stocky build and wearing a green coloured tracksuit at the time.

Police appeal after Ballindean Road assault

Constable Darren Derrick said: “A man was left injured as a result of this incident and we are appealing for information to help us establish exactly what happened.

“The area was busy at the time and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1026 of Monday, February 12 2024.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.

More from Dundee

Some of the homes in the Western Gateway.
Cost of Dundee's Western Gateway school rises to £25m with start date still up…
Tracy Todd
Tracy Todd: Friends of 'amazing' Dundee mum raise £2,500+ to support her family
Ciaran Dickson (left) killed Aiden Pilkington (right) in September 2021.
Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway
2
Cocaine dealer Desiree Doogan has been told to pay £40,000. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Former schoolboys claim they were abused by Dundee paedophile ring in 1970s
The Tinsmith, Dundee
Dundee council halts removal of 200+ hanging basket brackets after business backlash
11
The broken lights on Ancrum Road outside the Dundee Primary School
Parents fume as broken lights cause 'utter chaos' outside Dundee primary school
2
New artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
5 other sites Dundee considered for new stadium – including Eden Project land
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
Ambassador Bar in Dundee hits market for £200k as 'alternative uses' for site floated