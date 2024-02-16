Man, 51, taken to hospital after assault in Dundee

A 51-year-old man was left injured and then taken to hospital after an assault in Dundee.

The man was assaulted by another man on Ballindean Road in Douglas at around 11am on Monday.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the attack.

Police have launched an appeal to find a man in his 30s they believe is connected to the incident.

They describe him as a male with short dark hair, of stocky build and wearing a green coloured tracksuit at the time.

Police appeal after Ballindean Road assault

Constable Darren Derrick said: “A man was left injured as a result of this incident and we are appealing for information to help us establish exactly what happened.

“The area was busy at the time and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1026 of Monday, February 12 2024.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.