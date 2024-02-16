Upbeat opening for salmon season on Angus rivers after Storm Babet’s costly impact

Sunshine greeted anglers on the opening day of the Angus salmon season – in contrast to Storm Babet conditions which left some beat owners with repair bills of more than £100,000.

And despite the serious impact on both the South and North Esks, fishers are queuing up to return to their favourite stretches of water.

It comes just weeks after the Atlantic Salmon was added to an international ‘red list’ of species feared to be facing extinction.

South Esk gathering

Inshewan, north of Kirriemuir on the River South Esk, hosted the traditional opening day ceremony.

And as hopes of a spring fish were shared, conversations also turned back to the devastating impact of October’s storm.

The South Esk runs through Brechin, which was the worst hit town in Scotland and saw more than 300 homes evacuated.

Dr Craig MacIntyre of Esk District Salmon Fishery Board revealed the impact on the sporting interests.

“I’ve spoken to at least two fishery owners on the South Esk with repair bills in excess of £100,000,” he said.

“Footbridges were damaged, tracks washed away and fishing huts flooded.

“One fishing hut on the South Esk was transported downstream two miles before being deposited – virtually intact – on the opposite bank.”

‘Bounce effect’ after severe storms

He added: “These large floods can change the river significantly.

“There are short-term impacts on young fish in the rivers, many of which are crushed or stranded in fields following floods.”

But he says the resilient species can see older fish return to sea and survive.

And experts say rivers can witness a ‘bounce effect’ after big floods.

“The river gravels can be freshened up, which leads to a boom in insect and young fish numbers.

“But the problem in recent years has been the frequency of these large floods, which doesn’t give the river ecology time to recover.

“Since Storm Frank in 2015 we have had three major flood events on Angus rivers.

“Those would have previously been described as 1-in-200-year events.

“In the life of the rivers they have happened in the blink of an eye.”

Angus rivers bucking trend

However, he says the South Esk and North Esk appear to be fighting back in the early season.

“Although many rivers are seeing a decline in spring fishing, both have been doing well in recent years,” Craig added.

“Good numbers of fish have been caught and we hope that will continue.”

But he says it is a big concern to see the Atlantic Salmon on the red-list.

“50 years ago their survival rate was 25-30%.

“It is now about 3-5% and that is worrying.”

More pictures from Courier photographer Steve MacDougall of opening day.