Storm Babet: Timeline of devastating rainfall in charts and maps

Storm Babet pushed water levels past all-time records as river South Esk floods Brechin.

Some areas of Angus have seen nearly half of their annual rain total fall in the 36 hours following from 9pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, water level sensors at Brechin broke as the river inundated the gauges in the early hours of Friday.

With Storm Babet set to continue into the weekend, we have analysed rainfall and water levels up to Friday morning using data from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Storm Babet’s worst rainfall in charts

Further weather warnings for Saturday

The fresh red warning once again covers the Angus towns of Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose – and last the whole of Saturday.

Rainfall reaching between 70mm to 100 mm is expected over a period of 18 to 24 hours, with the highest accumulations over the hills.

The warning reads: “The heaviest rainfall is most likely to occur over upland parts of Angus, Aberdeenshire and Grampian, although even lower-lying areas will see some heavy rain.

“These areas overlap those most affected by the prolonged rain on Thursday and early Friday, thus likely to prolong or renew impacts.”

Images taken by Scott Reid, Mhairi Edwards and Andrew Milligan while the drone video was supplied by Drone Survey Services.