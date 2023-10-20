James McPake reveals Dunfermline duo declared fit for Ayr United clash

Dunfermline manager James McPake will have Paul Allan and Rhys Breen available for Saturday’s match versus Aur United.

The pair took part in a recent bounce game against St Mirren, arranged after the recent match against Arbroath was postponed.

Defender Sam Fisher picked up a knock in that game but trained on Friday. The club is being “careful” with him but he will also be available on Saturday.

The Pars haven’t had any competitive football this month and have played the fewest number of matches in the Championship.

Their match this weekend is due to go ahead amid a number of postponements further north.

The silver lining to the postponements is that McPake could have more players available to him on their rescheduled date.

Players like captain Kyle Benedictus, who won’t make it this weekend but will return in the coming weeks.

James McPake: We are going to be a very healthy squad

“The St Mirren game came at a really good time for us with the fact that Arbroath was off, it allowed us to go really strong down at Paisley and for the ones coming back I think we got out of that game what we needed,” said McPake.

“Kyle Benedictus is back running, Matthew Todd is back running, Kane Ritchie-Hosler is jogging at a slower pace – the other two are a wee bit ahead of Kane.

#DAFC will continue their support of @SRtRCScotland's Match Actions Campaign during tomorrow's match against Ayr United. ➡️ https://t.co/wsz3twFmpW pic.twitter.com/k6pecmXiPo — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 20, 2023

“Bene is very close and obviously we have Deniz back as well.

“You just look at that squad and how well the lads have done without that group of players, it is really important to touch on but when that group come in we are going to be a very healthy squad.”

Next up is an Ayr side that endured a difficult start to the season but have won two of their last three.

Ex-Dunfermline star can expect ‘special’ welcome

They are managed by Lee Bullen, a former Dunfermline hero, who led Ayr to second place in the Championship last season.

“I have a lot of respect for Lee Bullen and what he has done,” said McPake.

“I watched that league closely last year, they were fantastic and he brought the excitement back to that football club.

“I am not being disrespectful but don’t know the last time they were in a position with two or three league games to go to get to the Premiership.

“Lee Bullen was a favourite player here and I hope he gets a good welcome.

“This is a special football club in that way, you see the respect for their heroes and fan favourites and that continues.

“We just hope he goes away with a disappointing result.”