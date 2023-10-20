James McPake reveals Dunfermline duo declared fit for Ayr United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline duo declared fit for Ayr United clash

The Pars host Lee Bullen's men at East End Park on Saturday.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing for the visit of Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing for the visit of Ayr United. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake will have Paul Allan and Rhys Breen available for Saturday’s match versus Aur United.

The pair took part in a recent bounce game against St Mirren, arranged after the recent match against Arbroath was postponed.

Defender Sam Fisher picked up a knock in that game but trained on Friday. The club is being “careful” with him but he will also be available on Saturday.

The Pars haven’t had any competitive football this month and have played the fewest number of matches in the Championship.

Their match this weekend is due to go ahead amid a number of postponements further north.

Dunfermline manager James McPake hopes to have some injured stars available soon. Image: SNS.

The silver lining to the postponements is that McPake could have more players available to him on their rescheduled date.

Players like captain Kyle Benedictus, who won’t make it this weekend but will return in the coming weeks.

James McPake: We are going to be a very healthy squad

“The St Mirren game came at a really good time for us with the fact that Arbroath was off, it allowed us to go really strong down at Paisley and for the ones coming back I think we got out of that game what we needed,” said McPake.

“Kyle Benedictus is back running, Matthew Todd is back running, Kane Ritchie-Hosler is jogging at a slower pace – the other two are a wee bit ahead of Kane.

“Bene is very close and obviously we have Deniz back as well.

“You just look at that squad and how well the lads have done without that group of players, it is really important to touch on but when that group come in we are going to be a very healthy squad.”

Next up is an Ayr side that endured a difficult start to the season but have won two of their last three.

Ex-Dunfermline star can expect ‘special’ welcome

They are managed by Lee Bullen, a former Dunfermline hero, who led Ayr to second place in the Championship last season.

“I have a lot of respect for Lee Bullen and what he has done,” said McPake.

“I watched that league closely last year, they were fantastic and he brought the excitement back to that football club.

Ayr United boss Lee Bullen. Image: SNS
Ayr United boss Lee Bullen was a 'fan favourite' at Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“I am not being disrespectful but don’t know the last time they were in a position with two or three league games to go to get to the Premiership.

“Lee Bullen was a favourite player here and I hope he gets a good welcome.

“This is a special football club in that way, you see the respect for their heroes and fan favourites and that continues.

“We just hope he goes away with a disappointing result.”

