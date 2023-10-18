Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus on being ‘a pain in the backside’ and his coaching ambitions

Kyle Benedictus is already one to make himself approachable to younger Dunfermline players and help them in any way he can.

Now he is looking to take the next step as he prepares to begin his coaching badges.

The 31-year-old defender insists he is still fully focused on playing after signing a two-year contract extension, starting with recovering from the injury that has ruled him out for the last six weeks.

Benedictus – who describes himself as “a pain in the backside” for the physio to deal with when he is on the sidelines – hopes to make his return from a broken metatarsal in the coming weeks.

“There’s no exact timeline, just because it’s a bone,” he said. “I’m doing single-leg hopping, so that’s a big plus – and there’s no pain.

“Realistically, I can probably get back to running now and I’m hoping in a couple of games I’ll be back.

Kyle Benedictus: I hate being injured

“I’ve seen the club, the manager and the physio, trying to hold me back.

“I hate being injured, I’ve probably been a pain in the backside for the physio because I’m no good when I’m on that treatment table.

“But it needs to be done, I don’t want to be too overeager to try and come back and then something happens when I come back and then I’m out for weeks again.

“I’m trying to manage it as best as possible. It is going well just now and I feel good and I’m hoping to be back sooner rather than later.”

Whether injured or not, Benedictus is an influence around East End Park and has been encouraged by his manager to put the wheels in motion for his Uefa coaching badges.

There are no immediate plans to get into the coaching side of the game but he wants to be prepared for the future.

“I’m currently processing getting my badges done over these two years,” he said. You need to do a few years of the C Licence, your B Licence.

“I’ll be doing that over the next two years but my main focus is on playing and seeing how far this team can go.

Fully focused on playing for Dunfermline

“It’s something I’ve thought about, speaking to the manager. I’m going to do the badges and see where it can take me from there, but I’m fully focused on playing.

“This is just something just looking later at your career, you never know what can happen.”

That focus will be on taking Dunfermline as far as possible after a solid start to the Championship season.

Benedictus is pleased with how the side has coped so far with the step-up to the Championship.

“I don’t like making predictions, but I know by the league that it’s in, it’s there for anybody in the league,” said the Pars captain.

“I think every other team will be thinking the same and we’re no different.

“It’s the old cliché, we need to take it a game at a time. Most fans would accept the start we’ve had but we want to keep pushing on.”