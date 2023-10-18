Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus on being ‘a pain in the backside’ and his coaching ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus on being ‘a pain in the backside’ and his coaching ambitions

The Pars defender has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a new deal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus has signed a new deal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Kyle Benedictus is already one to make himself approachable to younger Dunfermline players and help them in any way he can.

Now he is looking to take the next step as he prepares to begin his coaching badges.

The 31-year-old defender insists he is still fully focused on playing after signing a two-year contract extension, starting with recovering from the injury that has ruled him out for the last six weeks.

Benedictus – who describes himself as “a pain in the backside” for the physio to deal with when he is on the sidelines – hopes to make his return from a broken metatarsal in the coming weeks.

Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus picked up an injury in September. Image: SNS.

“There’s no exact timeline, just because it’s a bone,” he said. “I’m doing single-leg hopping, so that’s a big plus – and there’s no pain.

“Realistically, I can probably get back to running now and I’m hoping in a couple of games I’ll be back.

Kyle Benedictus: I hate being injured

“I’ve seen the club, the manager and the physio, trying to hold me back.

“I hate being injured, I’ve probably been a pain in the backside for the physio because I’m no good when I’m on that treatment table.

“But it needs to be done, I don’t want to be too overeager to try and come back and then something happens when I come back and then I’m out for weeks again.

“I’m trying to manage it as best as possible. It is going well just now and I feel good and I’m hoping to be back sooner rather than later.”

Whether injured or not, Benedictus is an influence around East End Park and has been encouraged by his manager to put the wheels in motion for his Uefa coaching badges.

There are no immediate plans to get into the coaching side of the game but he wants to be prepared for the future.

“I’m currently processing getting my badges done over these two years,” he said. You need to do a few years of the C Licence, your B Licence.

“I’ll be doing that over the next two years but my main focus is on playing and seeing how far this team can go.

Fully focused on playing for Dunfermline

“It’s something I’ve thought about, speaking to the manager. I’m going to do the badges and see where it can take me from there, but I’m fully focused on playing.

“This is just something just looking later at your career, you never know what can happen.”

That focus will be on taking Dunfermline as far as possible after a solid start to the Championship season.

Benedictus is pleased with how the side has coped so far with the step-up to the Championship.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is ‘delighted’ to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I don’t like making predictions, but I know by the league that it’s in, it’s there for anybody in the league,” said the Pars captain.

“I think every other team will be thinking the same and we’re no different.

“It’s the old cliché, we need to take it a game at a time. Most fans would accept the start we’ve had but we want to keep pushing on.”

More from Football

Which three Scotland goalkeepers will go to the Euro finals?
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Gordon comeback could have big implications for Zander Clark's Scotland Euro…
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is 'delighted' to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus signs new deal
Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down…
Tannadice will host BBC Scotland on December 29
Dundee United double-header rearranged for live BBC TV coverage
Stark's Park will host Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle as it is broadcast on BBC Scotland. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle selected for live TV slot
Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up - who noised up opposition fans and who…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov suffered defeat with Bulgaria.
St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov beaten by 30-yard wonder goal as Bulgaria suffer another…
Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
'More to come' from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge…
Fran Franczak and Cammy Ballantyne.
Steven MacLean maps out St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak season plan and acknowledges 'difficult'…
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty points the way
Ross Docherty makes pantomime prediction as Dundee United captain aims to 'send message' in…

Conversation