Controversial Perthshire out of hours GP trial AXED as health chiefs U-turn on proposal

Health bosses say they have abandoned plans to transfer out of hours GP services from Perthshire to Dundee.

It follows an outcry after The Courier revealed the move was proposed to take effect in two weeks’ time.

The shift would have forced Perthshire residents to travel distances of up to 150 miles to access care in the evenings.

The “test of change” had been scheduled to start on November 1.

However, NHS Tayside has now issued a statement making clear the trial will not go ahead.

It says: “There is no change to how the out of hours service operates in Perth and Kinross. GPs continue to be based in Perth in the out of hours period.

“A test of change had been proposed by the out of hours service. However this had not been discussed or agreed.

“When the senior leadership team at NHS Tayside were made aware of the proposal, and following feedback from staff and partner services, the decision was made not to proceed.”

The statement was released on behalf of the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership. It is responsible for providing primary care services across Tayside, including the out of hours service.

NHS Tayside previously told The Courier: “A test of change has been proposed by the out of hours service team and they are continuing to engage with staff, partner services and the senior leadership team prior to any change being agreed and implemented.”

‘Utter shock’ at Perthshire out of hours GP trial plan

The proposal sparked widespread anger when it was revealed on Wednesday morning.

Under the plan, patients would have been expected to travel to Dundee if they needed to see a GP overnight.

The service is currently provided at the primary care emergency centre at Perth Royal Infirmary,

Perth and Kinross would also have been left with just one GP available for out of hours home visits across the whole region.

One GP said colleagues were in “utter shock” at the potential risk to patient safety.

It would have meant people making a round trip of 150 miles from Kinloch Rannoch, 110 miles from Aberfeldy and 80 miles from Crieff.

Blairgowrie GP Andrew Buist, who chairs the BMA’s Scottish general practitioners committee, questioned the timing – just as the NHS is entering its busiest period.

He also said he feared it would lead to a rise in the number of people attending the accident and emergency unit at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Perth Royal Infirmary ‘downgrade’ fears

North Perthshire MSP John Swinney was among politicians who expressed concern.

He said: “It is vital that individuals across Perthshire are able to benefit from an accessible out-of-hours GP service.

“These proposals, if implemented, would disproportionately impact many of my rural constituents, particularly those living in Highland Perthshire.”

Conservative MSP Liz Smith said it was a “ludicrous” suggestion.

She said: “This move basically stems from successive moves to downgrade services at PRI and centralise services at Ninewells.

“This is clearly not what clinicians want.”

Courier readers also expressed their anger, labelling the plan “utter madness” and “a disaster for patients”.