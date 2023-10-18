Controversial Perthshire out of hours GP trial AXED as health chiefs U-turn on proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Controversial Perthshire out of hours GP trial AXED as health chiefs U-turn on proposal

The plan to shift out of hours GP care from Perth to Dundee will no longer go ahead.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
Out of hours care will continued to be provided at the Perth Royal Infirmary site. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Health bosses say they have abandoned plans to transfer out of hours GP services from Perthshire to Dundee.

It follows an outcry after The Courier revealed the move was proposed to take effect in two weeks’ time.

The shift would have forced Perthshire residents to travel distances of up to 150 miles to access care in the evenings.

The “test of change” had been scheduled to start on November 1.

However, NHS Tayside has now issued a statement making clear the trial will not go ahead.

Perth Royal Infirmary entrance signs, including Perth primary care emergency centre
Out of hours care would have been moved from the Perth primary care emergency centre to Dundee.

It says: “There is no change to how the out of hours service operates in Perth and Kinross. GPs continue to be based in Perth in the out of hours period.

“A test of change had been proposed by the out of hours service. However this had not been discussed or agreed.

“When the senior leadership team at NHS Tayside were made aware of the proposal, and following feedback from staff and partner services, the decision was made not to proceed.”

The statement was released on behalf of the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership. It is responsible for providing primary care services across Tayside, including the out of hours service.

NHS Tayside logo.
NHS Tayside issued a fresh statement on Wednesday afternoon.

NHS Tayside previously told The Courier: “A test of change has been proposed by the out of hours service team and they are continuing to engage with staff, partner services and the senior leadership team prior to any change being agreed and implemented.”

‘Utter shock’ at Perthshire out of hours GP trial plan

The proposal sparked widespread anger when it was revealed on Wednesday morning.

Under the plan, patients would have been expected to travel to Dundee if they needed to see a GP overnight.

The service is currently provided at the primary care emergency centre at Perth Royal Infirmary,

Perth and Kinross would also have been left with just one GP available for out of hours home visits across the whole region.

One GP said colleagues were in “utter shock” at the potential risk to patient safety.

It would have meant people making a round trip of 150 miles from Kinloch Rannoch, 110 miles from Aberfeldy and 80 miles from Crieff.

Blairgowrie GP Andrew Buist, who chairs the BMA’s Scottish general practitioners committee, questioned the timing – just as the NHS is entering its busiest period.

He also said he feared it would lead to a rise in the number of people attending the accident and emergency unit at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Perth Royal Infirmary ‘downgrade’ fears

North Perthshire MSP John Swinney was among politicians who expressed concern.

John Swinney
John Swinney shared GPs concerns about the move. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He said: “It is vital that individuals across Perthshire are able to benefit from an accessible out-of-hours GP service.

“These proposals, if implemented, would disproportionately impact many of my rural constituents, particularly those living in Highland Perthshire.”

Conservative MSP Liz Smith said it was a “ludicrous” suggestion.

She said: “This move basically stems from successive moves to downgrade services at PRI and centralise services at Ninewells.

“This is clearly not what clinicians want.”

Courier readers also expressed their anger, labelling the plan “utter madness” and “a disaster for patients”.

